NXT UK action continued this week and it's fair to say things are hotting up on WWE's British Brand.

The likes of Gallus, Sam Gradwell and Jinny were all in action on Thursday night, while Tyler Bate and Trent Seven re-united their popular 'Moustache Moutain' tag team in the main event.

So let's get down to business. Check out the full results from WWE NXT UK below.

Joe Coffey def. Eddie Dennis

Did Eddie Dennis bite off more than he could chew when he antagonized the returning Gallus during last week’s edition of “Supernova Sessions” and sparked a wild three-on-three brawl? Joe Coffey would likely tell you “yes.”

The Iron King waited patiently while Dennis was deliberating, but once the bell rang, Coffey immediately engaged his opponent and landed several stiff right hands and a shoulder block, letting out a battle cry and setting the tone for a savage fight rather than a technical wrestling match.

As Primate and Tyson T-Bone attempted to distract Joe Coffey, they were attacked by Mark Coffey and Wolfgang at ringside, clearing the path for Joe Coffey to obliterate Dennis with All the Best for the Bells for the 1-2-3.

The brawl continued after the match, and Gallus stood tall in the squared circle after dumping their newfound rivals to the ringside floor.

Sam Gradwell def. Dave Mastiff

Two of the best trash talkers in NXT UK locked horns, and Dave Mastiff landed the first significant blows when he staggered Gradwell with a pair of vicious right hands, a knee to the midsection and two rolling sentons.

“NXT UK’s Resident Thunderstorm” fired back, however, dropping Mastiff neck-first onto the top rope, deadlifting his foe over his head and nearly driving him through the canvas for the victory.

After the match, Gradwell made sure to bellow that he was the brand’s “Thunderstorm” and laugh at his vanquished foe as he made his exit.

Jinny def. Dani Luna

After going toe to toe with Meiko Satomura before suffering a narrow loss last month, Dani Luna once again found herself in a barnburner with Jinny.

And though Jinny caught her with several stiff elbows to the side of the head and midsection, Luna still had the wherewithal to break free from a submission hold and plant her foe with trio of suplexes.

Just when it appeared Luna might be closing in on victory, however, Joseph Conners barked at her from ringside, allowing Jinny to catch her opponent with a kick to the head and a rollup for a win, robbing Luna of that elusive signature victory.

After the match, Jinny continued to stomp Luna and placed her in an excruciating submission hold before Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews ran in to chase away The Fashionista and Conners.

Moustache Mountain def. Noam Dar & Sha Samuels

Tyler Bate prevailed over Noam Dar several weeks ago in a Heritage Cup Rules Match to become the No. 1 Contender to A-Kid, but the animosity between Moustache Mountain and the duo of Dar and Samuels has become more palpable by the week.

Samuels gave his team the early edge when he ducked a Seven Stars Lariat from The Don and folded him up with a backbreaker before raining down right hands. Dar was all too eager to receive a tag at that moment, and he immediately began stomping on Seven’s elbows and knees.

After absorbing tremendous punishment from each of his opponents, Seven finally caught Dar with a DDT and made a diving tag to Bate, who immediately blistered Samuels with a series of rights and lefts and a suplex.

The match momentarily broke down into a four-man melee, but Moustache Mountain blasted Samuels with a Burning Hammer, and Bate covered his foe for the victory.

This week's WWE action concludes with Friday Night SmackDown, airing live to UK fans on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News