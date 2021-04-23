After the dark days of the Klitschko brothers breezing through a sub-par list of opponents throughout the 2000s, heavyweight boxing has undergone a renaissance in recent years, and there is now a plethora of talent in the division.

More talent leads to more exciting contests in the ring, and there are several quality fights currently in the works for 2021 and beyond.

Some of the premiere fights to get excited about include the all-British heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury; a potential scrap between a resurgent Dillian Whyte and the Bronze Bomber Deontay Wilder, and scheduled bouts between Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker and a streamlined Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola.

Assuming boxing promoters get all these fights over the line, fans have plenty to look forward to and the heavyweight division is in for quite the shake-up.

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr funnily enough took some time out of his intense training and weight loss schedule to rank his top five current heavyweights just yesterday.

His top five is as follows:

1. Tyson Fury

2. Anthony Joshua

3. Andy Ruiz Jr.

4. Deontay Wilder

5. Chris Arreola

One big surprise was the inclusion of his next opponent Chris Arreola at number five. But the rest of the rankings seemed fair enough; what with ranking fighters being such a subjective pursuit.

Ruiz Jr’s list certainly got us all thinking in the office, mind, and, as a result, GiveMeSport have decided to go one step further and put every A-lister in the heavyweight division into a super tierlist; one without any of the subconscious biases that might have come along with actually competing in the sport.

Take a look at our complete rankings below.

Elite: Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua

As you can see in the GMS tier, despite some lively debate, our analysts were unable to wedge a blade of grass between Tyson Fury and Antony Joshua at the very top of the division. The Gypsy King is the WBC champion and remains unbeaten in his professional career (30-0-1), but Joshua (24-1-0) carries more metal, holding the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles. It's impossible to separate these two elite talents until we see them face off in the ring, hopefully (fingers crossed) later on this year.

Very Good: Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr, Dillian Whyte, Oleksandr Usyk, Joe Joyce, Michael Hunter, Joseph Parker

Just beneath the two British superstars comes an array of talent, hoping to make their case for a shot at heavyweight gold. The winner of any future matchup between Wilder and Whyte should be considered elite, in my opinion. And do not sleep on the undefeated Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, whose undefeated 18-0 record makes him the mandatory challenger for the WBO title post-Joshua vs Fury.

Average: Oscar Rivas, Kubrat Pulev, Derek Chisora, Adam Kownacki, Robert Helenius, Martin Bakole, Daniel Dubois

Derek Chisora has a chance to switch tiers with Joseph Parker if the Brit is able to put the always-entertaining Kiwi to sleep when they meet in the ring on May 1, 2021.

On The Way Out: Dominic Breazeale, Charles Martin, Bryant Jennings

Retire ASAP: Alexander Povetkin, Luis Ortiz, Gerald Washington

After being flattened by a massive Dillian Whyte left hook in their bout earlier this year, perhaps it might just be time for 41-year-old Russian Povetkin to hang'em up. Faced with a murderer's row of competitors to get back into championship contention, it's unlikely Povetkin makes his way back to the summit of the heavyweight division again.

There is also an abundance of young talent currently making their way through the heavyweight ranks to keep an eye on ever the coming years. The likes of Tony Yoka, Oleksandr Teslenko and Efe Ajagba to name but a few.

Looking again at the list above and pondering over some of the new kids set to light up the ring over the coming years, it's safe to say that the future of the heavyweight division is in very safe and incredibly hard-hitting hands.

And we here at GMS are absolutely loving it - "Let's Get Ready to Ruuuuumble!"

