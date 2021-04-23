Call Of Duty Warzone Season 3: New Map Details And Changes

The big Call of Duty Warzone season 3 event lasted over two days, but is now finished and gaming fans have a very different battle royale map to experience following the Nuke destroying Verdansk.

No one knew what to expect, but many wanted a big change to happen since the map has barely altered since it was brought out by Call of Duty Modern Warfare just over a year ago.

Now with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War taking complete control over Warzone they have implemented their own changes to have the map more suited to Cold War.

The live event was the first proper one the franchise has done, and it followed a similar pattern to fellow battle royale game Fortnite.

What happened to Verdansk?

Many thought that we might be treated to a whole new map, but Call of Duty did something better and kept the popular map but changed it in quite a few ways to still make it feel different.

They have transported everyone back to 1984, around the time Cold War is set, and have changed the whole map to look like it was from this era. Places like the The Verdansk Stadium is still under construction in 1984, and is complete with a crane towering over the location. They have also added new places of interest for fans to battle in.

What are the new places of interest in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3?

Summit- What was once known as the dam in Verdansk has now been changed to Gora Summit, which now includes cable cars which you can use to travel around the area.

Factory- The area where the factory is located did not have a name before but it is now a full destination. The Airport factory is packed with places fans can find some loot and get some weapons and cash.

Array- There wasn’t really much in the area where Array is situated before the Nuke, it was just open land mainly. However now it is a large radar array towering over the map and is based on some Call of Duty: Black Ops map Grid and also featured in the Cold War campaign.

