Michael Bisping is one of the UFC's most popular personalities, but he's about to face the most difficult test of his acting career.

The former UFC middleweight champion will star as Kenny ‘The Beast’ Breen in 'The Journeyman', an adaptation of British author Mark Turley’s book 'Journeymen', alongside 'Wonder Woman' actress Mayling Ng, according to a press release sent out to various media outlets on Thursday afternoon.

According to 'The Journeyman' movie description on IMDB, "after being diagnosed with neurological damage, an alcoholic, drug-abusing, past-his-prime journeyman boxer continues his career on the small-hall circuit at grave risk to himself and lands a fight with his former rival who's gone on to become a star in the division."

Bisping, aka "The Count", will be playing the main character, the press release says.

The 42-year-old had a small role in the Hollywood blockbuster film 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage', in which he played the xXx agent Hawk. He also made a brief cameo at the end of the 2018 film 'Den of Thieves' and featured in the TV series 'Magnum P.I.' and 'Warrior.'

Six months after losing to Kelvin Gastelum, Bisping officially announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. Bisping remains the only British fighter to win a UFC title since hanging up his gloves in 2018.

Bisping has since successfully made the transition from fighter to commentator, joining the likes of Jon Anik, Paul Felder and John Gooden in the broadcast booth. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in June 2019.

No release date has been announced yet for the boxing drama, which will be filmed in the UK.

