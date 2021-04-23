The latest boxing craze is set to see the battle of YouTubers against TikTokers and there are some huge names on the card.

The boxing world has seen many influencers enter the ring over recent years and celebrities such as KSI and Logan Paul have fought each other following a war of words beforehand.

It has gained huge following from fans of the influencers and this has seen huge boxing promoters like Eddie Hearn get involved, while Sky Sports and DAZN have also been involved in showcasing the events.

Now the two worlds combine for one of their biggest events as Youtubers will go up against TikTokkers in the ring.

It will be a huge event with many stars fighting on the night against each other to see who comes out on top; the YouTube community or TikTok.

Here is everything you need to know about the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event happening this year:

Card

There are seven fights happening on the night in what organisers are calling ‘battle of the platforms’ with a couple of names still to be announced:

Tanner Fox vs Nick Austin

Faze Jarvis vs Michael LE

Dog vs Nate Wyatt

TBA vs Tayler Holder

Danny Duncan vs TBA

Deji vs Vinnie Hacker

Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall

Date

It was officially confirmed by organisers Social Gloves that the event will happen on Saturday June 5th. However LiveXLive looked to have postponed the event and it will now be on June 12th.

Where To Watch

The event is clearly one that many fans of social media want to watch and will be broadcasted LIVE on the LiveXLive platform and it is a Pay-Per-View (PPV) event.

Tickets

Tickets for the event have not been released yet and details for this should be coming out in the next couple of weeks.

Venue

It has not been officially confirmed yet but the fight was reportedly looking to be in Los Angeles in the United States of America.

However on the social media of LiveXLive, they have confirmed that it will take place in Florida in the Hard Rock Stadium.

You can keep up to date with all the latest boxing news, rumours and recent controversy right here at GiveMeSport

