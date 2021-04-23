WWE legend John Cena celebrates his 44th birthday today.

The 16-time world champion had an incredible professional wrestling career, spending years as the 'Face of WWE' during his record-breaking run.

More recently, he's become more of a part-time Superstar and is only booked to appear at the biggest events as he balances those commitments with a successful Hollywood acting career.

In fact, Cena hasn't been seen in WWE for over 12 months, last appearing at WrestleMania 36.

But that doesn't mean he's not keeping himself in amazing shape while away from the ring.

To celebrate his 44th birthday, Cena posted a video on social media that confirms he's still taking great care of his physique.

Check out the short clip he shared on Twitter below:

It's hard to believe that John has just turned 44... the man is in ridiculous shape!

Cena's post also explained that he and comedian John Oliver (who share the same birthday) are going to be motivating each other to stay in good shape as they get older.

He captioned his workout video: "The world knows John Oliver & myself share a birthday & a disciplined passion for fitness.

"Another year passes & I continuously struggle to keep up. Both now 44 we’ve agreed to motivate each other by posting our progress. His will be posted on my IG."

Check out the hilarious first update that Cena posted of Oliver's progress below:

Now, we're no detectives, but something seems off about that photo, John. It looks like Oliver might be trying to steal your physique!

News Now - Sport News