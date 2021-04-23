British YouTuber KSI is hankering for a fight with fellow YouTuber-come-boxing-star Jake Paul.

The last time fans got to see KSI in the ring was against Jake Paul's brother Logan in 2019. After a majority draw in the first bout a year earlier, KSI came away with the W in the sequel.

In truth, neither fight was exactly a great showcase for the sweet science, but KSI vs Paul I & ll certainly helped pave the way for more internet celebrities to settle their beef in the boxing ring and should be remembered as innovative at the very least.

KSI hasn't fought since that bout vs Logan Paul in 2019, meaning his undefeated record (1-0-1) remains intact.

Logan's brother Jake, on the other hand, has been making some serious waves in combat sports over recent weeks.

In a win that shocked the MMA world, Paul knocked out the former Bellator and One Welterweight Champion of the world Ben Askren in the very first round of their bout last Saturday.

Undeterred, KSI had plenty to say about The Problem Child in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel: "I'm going to fight Jake Paul, I want to fight Jake.

"There's a part inside of me that feels like I need to f*** him up.

"I know he's gonna be harder than Logan, but I'm knocking him out.

"Jake is still thriving and it pisses me off. Soon I will be the one to end this all."

Prior to Paul's stunning KO win vs Askren, KSI's clamouring for a fight would probably have been heard and easily arranged, but with Paul's stock now on the rise, KSI is likely to have plenty of competition to secure the fight.

This week alone, UFC stars Tyrone Woodley (former welterweight champion), Daniel Cormier (former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion) and now even the former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt have each been struggling to get Paul's name off their lips.

It feels like half the UFC roster is eager to get into a ring (or, preferably, an Octagon) to shut Jake Paul up at present, and it's unwise to get between a cage fighter and his/her meal ticket.

As a consequence, KSI may just find himself at the back of a shredded, violent and heavily tattooed queue to spank The Problem Child.

