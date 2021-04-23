Wesley Fofana played 62 minutes of Leicester City's 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Thursday evening.

The 20-year-old defender has been an incredibly impressive signing from the Foxes this season, establishing himself as one of the best young talents in the Premier League in a glowing maiden campaign.

A first-team regular when fit, Fofana has started 21 league games and is rarely taken off as a substitute.

However, the France U21 international was replaced by Marc Albrighton in the 62nd minute last night.

And it turns out that Brendan Rodgers made that decision to give Fofana the opportunity to break his fast.

The devout Muslim is partaking in Ramadan, which runs from 12 April to 12 May in 2021, and hasn't been eating or drinking in daylight hours as a result.

In the aftermath of proceedings, Rodgers confirmed that he withdrew Fofana to protect him ahead of a challenging few weeks for the youngster, per Leicester Mercury.

“He’s fine. He’s a young player in the middle of Ramadan, so he’s not eating during the day.

“It’s remarkable. If you think of his performance at the weekend in an FA Cup semi-final, where he hasn’t eaten all day and then he had first taste of food with 15 minutes to go, and then the same today, with an 8pm kick-off, he’s not eaten all day or drank and he can still perform to that level.

“It was just one where I thought if I could get him off then he could get some food into him on the bench, and just protect him a little bit.

“I’ve worked with lots of players with devotion to their faiths and for a lot of the guys it gives them strength.

“He’s finding an incredible strength to play continuously and train during Ramadan. He’s a special talent and a big player for us.”

In a back-three with Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, Fofana has really looked the part this season and will have a key role to play during the run-in.

Leicester currently occupy third place and sit four points ahead of West Ham in fifth as the race for the Champions League intensifies.

With six teams - Leicester, Chelsea, West Ham, Spurs, Everton and Liverpool - all vying for just two places in Europe's elite knockout competition, Rodgers will know how important it is to keep his best players in optimal shape during the final weeks of the season.

Having fallen at the final hurdle in the 2019/20 campaign, the one-time Premier League title winners will be particularly determined to see the job through this time around.

