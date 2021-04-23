The death of the European Super League prompted discussion of another breakaway concept: the British Super League.

As reported by The Sun on Thursday, the 'Big Six' believe that reform is still needed in football despite the collapse of the European Super League.

One of their aims is to offer Celtic and Rangers the opportunity to leave the SPFL and join the Premier League.

It's an idea that has been mooted and debated for years and, crucially, one that would be backed by Fifa, Uefa and the UK government.

The report claims that the Scottish giants are both keen on the prospect of moving south of the border and their SPFL rivals are equally enticed.

In the absence of Rangers and Celtic, the rest of the division would stand a realistic chance of securing the SPFL title and qualifying for the Champions League, two outcomes which are seemingly impossible while the two continue to consolidate their duopoly in Scotland.

And the recent news has forced the age-old question concerning how Rangers and Celtic would fare in the Premier League to resurface.

While speaking to talkSPORT yesterday, Jamie O'Hara made a bold prediction on how the Old Firm rivals would perform in English football.

“If they got put in tomorrow, I think Rangers would stay up with Steven Gerrard in charge. I think Celtic would go down,” O’Hara said.

“But if you gave them a transfer window and a season to truly bed in, I think they’d then compete for the top six because they’re huge football clubs. They’d need a couple of seasons to settle in and find the players.

“We should definitely try it. I’d love to see Celtic and Rangers in the Premier League.

“I don’t think it would kill Scottish football. Celtic and Rangers win every season. If you’re talking the likes of Aberdeen actually winning the title instead of Celtic and Rangers."

Aside from pundit opinion, though, we always have the ubiquitous super computer to turn to.

The enigmatic 'super computer' seems to throw up predictions at various points in the season to determine how the Premier League table or Champions League will finish.

And according the super computer has been working its magic once again to determine how the Scottish giants would fare in English football.

The algorithm, which was worked out using research from bettingexpert.com (via The Sun), has worked out where both sides would be positioned in the league table at the current stage in the 2020/21 season.

Previous meetings between the Scottish outfits and and English teams going back to 1960 were taken into consideration as part of the calculation.

In the 22-team division, the Hoops would sit 15 points clear of Glasgow rivals Rangers despite the fact they are 20 points adrift in the SPFL.

That would leave Celtic in 11th place just one point adrift of Leeds United and Arsenal who occupy 10th and 9th place respectively.

As for Steven Gerrard's side, they'd be in 19th place, which puts them three points ahead of Fulham and three adrift of Burnley in 18th.

