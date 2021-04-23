Denzel Bentley has goaded Felix Cash and questioned whether he will use 'his dirty tricks' when they meet in the ring on Saturday April 24, live on BT Sport.

Bentley (14-0-1) will defend his British middleweight title against his mandatory challenger Cash (13-0) in the main event at the iconic York Hall in Bethnall Green.

This will be Bentley's first title defence. He won the belt after forcing Mark Heffron to retire in their rematch in November 2020 at the BT Sport Studio in London.

Bentley, aka "2Sharp", is braced for an all-British domestic dust-up, but last night insisted Cash does not possess the skillset to beat him.

"We both did four rounds sparring then jumped back in with each other", Bentley said to Boxing Scene. "We were going at it and he started hitting low and behind the head - all the little dirty tricks he likes to do. Then it got heated, he got upset and it turned into a little scrap but it’s in the past.

"He says I was clinging on for dear life - well we will see on Saturday.

"I do everything better than Felix. Is he gonna turn up with his dirty tricks? He is a dirty fighter. Everyone has seen it in his fights," he added. "He does it well and gets away with it a lot, but it’s not going to bother me. I reckon I am going to stop him even if he doesn’t have chinks in his armour."

Bentley, 26, currently trains at the Peacock Gym with Daniel Dubois. 12 of Bentley's victories have come by way of knockout while only two of his fights have gone the full distance.

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has plans for "The Battersea Banger" to possibly fight for a world title in the not too distant future.

"There was talk that Tony Sims [Felix’s trainer] said he was considering not taking the fight and moving on, but hats off to them," Warren said.

"From a fans point of view it doesn’t get any better than this. The one who has the skills and wants it the most will come through.

"I have an opinion about the fight and that is why we got behind Denzel in the purse bids. We believe in him.

"If Denzel comes through this as we expect him to then he will move on and into a position where he gets a world title fight."

