Premier League transfer news: Liverpool want teenager tipped to become world-class

Liverpool are set to target the signing of Sparta Prague forward Adam Hlozek in the upcoming transfer window, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Hlozek?

The Reds are understood to be looking for attacking options ahead of next season after a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

The club's recruitment team have identified Hlozek as an ideal addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad, believing that his speed and strength would see him fit in well at Anfield.

How much is he worth and when does his contract expire?

Transfermarkt value the attacker at £10.8m. However, given that he does not turn 19 until July, and appears to have his best years ahead of him, it is likely that Sparta will demand a higher fee than this. Further evidence of this was provided back in January, with 90min reporting that Sparta would not accept less than £20m for the teenager.

The Czech international does only have one year left on his contract, though, signalling that this summer may be the opportune moment for Sparta to cash in on their asset.

What are Hlozek's stats this season?

The 18-year-old has missed a large chunk of the season after breaking his foot at the back end of 2020. This has not stopped him racking up some impressive numbers, though.

In his 13 top-flight appearances, he has been directly involved in 12 goals. Only Mohamed Salah (22) and Sadio Mane (13) have more goal contributions to their name for Liverpool this term.

Hlozek made his international debut back in September and could have a major role to play at this year's Euros, with Czech Republic placed in the same group as England at the tournament.

What has been said about Hlozek?

Hlozek's agent Pavel Paska also represents West Ham's Tomas Soucek. This indicates that he has a track record of spotting talent, and he has tipped Hlozek to go right to the top of the game.

As quoted by iDNES, Paska said when referring to Hlozek's potential back in 2019: "I dare say that a world-class player is growing here. When he was twelve, I said to Mr. Křetínský, the owner of Sparta: His brother Daniel is excellent, I recommend it to you, but you must definitely have a younger Hložek. In exaggeration, I added: This is a player for Real and Barcelona."

Is this the continuation of Liverpool's focus on youth?

In Klopp's earlier years on Merseyside, sporting director Michael Edwards largely focused on bringing in players who were ready to hit the ground running. Mane and Salah came in and made an instant impact, with Virgil van Dijk and Alisson becoming similarly influential when they joined in the transfer windows that followed.

These players made Klopp's men a formidable side, but there have been signs that Liverpool are now looking to add younger players who can take the team forwards in the years ahead.

The club have brought in the likes of Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg in the last two years, with both currently gaining invaluable experience in the Championship at Blackburn and Preston respectively, while January loan signing Ozan Kabak - whose deal could be made permanent in the summer - is just 21 years old.

They now appear set to make a move for Hlozek, who seems to be more advanced in his development than Elliott and van den Berg, having already appeared in Europe and on the international stage, but is nonetheless an addition that look to the long-term rather than the here-and-now.

Liverpool's big-name players have seen them pick up major silverware under Klopp, and they may still be heavily relied upon for the next couple of years. However, the side will then need some of their younger players to come through, and Hlozek could join Elliott, Kabak and van den Berg in carrying the club's hopes in the future.

