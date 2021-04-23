Sheffield Wednesday news: David Prutton makes honest Owls claim ahead of weekend clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to build upon their recent victory over Blackburn Rovers tomorrow when they head to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Currently four points adrift of fellow strugglers Derby County, the Owls know that they cannot afford to suffer defeat at the hands of the Smoggies as it could lead to them to being relegated depending on results elsewhere.

Whilst Middlesbrough are drifting towards a mid-table finish in the second-tier, their players will surely be urged by manager Neil Warnock to do everything they possibly can to beat Wednesday given his ties to Sheffield United.

Whereas the Owls are set to be without long-term absenteeDominic Iorfa for this clash due to injury, the likes of Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes are expected to feature for Darren Moore's side.

Windass' presence may prove to be vital as he has been directly involved in five goals in his last five league appearances for Wednesday.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this particular fixture, pundit David Prutton has admitted that it is sad to see the Owls in such a precarious position in the Championship and believes that they will have to settle for a point against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The former Owls player said: "On paper, Middlesbrough have nothing left to play for this season, but you saw the glint in Neil Warnock's eye on Wednesday night as he spoke about the possibility of relegating Sheffield Wednesday.

"He will have his side right up for this one.

"It's such a sad position that Wednesday find themselves in.

"They still have the hope of survival after a big win in midweek, and a win here is essential to guarantee they live to fight another day.

"I don't think they will win, but I don't think they'll lose either."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is simply a must-win game for the Owls who need to move within striking distance of Derby before they play Wayne Rooney's side next month.

Although Middlesbrough will provide a stiff test for Wednesday, there is no reason why they cannot secure a positive result in this clash by using the momentum gained from their recent triumph over Blackburn to their advantage.

By opting to take the game to their opponents tomorrow, the Owls could overwhelm Warnock's side and force them into making mistakes.

However, given that Wednesday boast the worst away record in the Championship, another naïve display on their travels may seal their fate in terms of relegation and thus it is imperative that they remain composed at the Riverside Stadium.

