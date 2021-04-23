Khabib Nurmagomedov's incredible mixed martial arts career will now literally stand the test of time after revealing his new collaboration with luxury watch brand Jacob & Co.

The Russian has teamed up with the jewellery and watch retailer to release four limited edition watches, one in particular he has shared with his millions of Instagram followers.

The Epic X Tourbillon Khabib model, which has a 44mm case "made of tough and light grade 5 titanium", pays homage to Khabib's career in more ways than one.

His nickname, 'The Eagle', is engraved on the left hand side of the inner casing, while '29-0' also appears on the opposite side, paying tribute to his remarkable undefeated streak in the Octagon.

To top it off, Khabib's image and signature appears on the sapphire crystal caseback of a watch that the company say reflects the "versatility, style and toughness of a champion."

Not only does 'The Eagle' approve, his legion of followers seem to agree with the post, attracting a lot of attention, and the design getting very positive feedback.

For some fans, however, they couldn't help but taunt Khabib's old UFC foe Conor McGregor.

The Irishman is no stranger to wearing expensive items of jewellery on his wrist, himself spending $1 millon with Jacob and Co. for their Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette.

One user jokingly wrote 'Conor McGregor dislikes this,' not only referring to the fact there is no love lost between the pair, but McGregor's choice of watches haven't always been as well received as his old rival's.

Earlier this year, 'Notorious' was criticised for spending $2 million on a watch that depicts two people having sex, while his slightly cheaper Jacob & Co. model was described by a critic as 'something you'd win on a fairground stall.'

Unfortunately for those looking to snap the classy design Khabib has introduced, no price has yet been disclosed for the beautiful watch that the man himself has described as one of his favourite timepieces.

