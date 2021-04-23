Sofia Kenin loses in Stuttgart: Is the Player of the Year in a slump?

It’s fair to say that 2020 couldn’t have gone much better for Sofia Kenin. Winner of the Australian Open, a finalist at Roland Garros and the WTA Player of the Year –– the American emerged as one of the game’s next major superstars.

Still aged just 22, with five WTA titles to her name already, she is the youngest US player to win a Grand Slam since Serena Williams in 2002.

A child prodigy, the Russian born Kenin was always destined for stardom, having been spotted by Rick Macci –– former coach of Maria Sharapova and the Williams sisters.

In an interview with The New York Times, Macci described Kenin as having an “innate mental strength since she was a little kid.”

In recent months, however, Kenin has seemed to lack rhythm and has admitted her struggle with nerves as she struggled to deal with the weight of expectation on her shoulders.

Looking to retain her title at this year’s Australian Open, the American lost in straight sets to Kaia Kanepi in the second round –– the earliest exit for a defending champion since 2003.

Shortly after, she was seeded first in the Phillip Island Trophy but lost in the second round to Olivia Gadecki, who was ranked 998th in the world at the time.

This week, at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Kenin suffered another convincing defeat, losing to Anett Kontaveit in straight sets and hitting 29 unforced errors.

Still ranked fourth in the world, these disappointing results would have seen Kenin fall to 13th in the standings had it not been for the new system introduced because of the pandemic.

Where has it all gone wrong for the former major champion this year then? In part, her recent form could be put down to her injury struggles of late. In February, Kenin underwent surgery for appendicitis and there is every chance the 22-year-old is still feeling the lingering effects of this operation.

The more pressing concern though is her mindset. Renowned for her mental resilience on court, Kenin herself admitted that she “couldn’t really handle” the pressure following her Australian Open exit, because all eyes were on her to perform.

“I felt like I was not there, my head was not there,” she said in her press conference.

“I felt like everyone was asking me: Would you like to win again? Do you see yourself out there winning again? Obviously yes. But the way I played today, no.”

The problem now is that the longer this slump continues, the more attention she’ll inevitably receive. Perhaps it’s best to just go back to basics and find that rhythm again. Perhaps a few weeks away from competition is necessary to reset and recuperate. Perhaps this struggle extends beyond tennis and she should consider seeing a psychologist to deal with these mental troubles. Only Kenin herself knows what’s best for her, but something clearly has to change.

This poor run of form should not be a sign that her previous success was a fluke. Kenin is far more than a one-season wonder. Her talent is undeniable and somewhere inside there is still that world-class tennis player we have become accustomed to seeing.

The question is then, when will the old Sofia Kenin return? Will it be this year, next year or not at all? With the French Open looming next month, the American will be hoping it’s sooner rather than later.

News Now - Sport News