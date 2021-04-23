Over last weekend we saw the confirmation of a new race coming to Formula 1 in 2022; the Miami Grand Prix.

For some time, rumours had been rife that a second Formula 1 race would take place in the United States to add to their current offering at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, with two venues seemingly most likely; Las Vegas and, indeed, Miami.

Taking part in a quick-fire Q&A before the Grand Prix in Imola last week, in fact, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed that the plan was to get a second race in the US in the near future and, indeed, in a matter of days, we saw confirmation that F1 would be heading to Miami as early as next season.

An exciting proposition, then, with Miami obviously one of the most glamourous, iconic places in the US and perhaps even on the planet.

Indeed, the early track plans looked befitting of the world's fastest motorsport with sweeping long straights and a number of high-speed corners, with the circuit itself winding around the Hard Rock Stadium - home of the Miami Dolphins.

It's clear the plan is to turn the area further into a real sports metropolis and, in an exciting new update from Formula 1 on social media on Thursday night, we can now take a virtual lap around the circuit:

A street-circuit like layout but with (hopefully) plenty of opportunities to overtake, the Miami GP track certainly appears to be a hugely fast place to race.

Indeed, with the new regulations coming in time for its debut season next year, F1 will hope that those factors combined can help grow further their US audience.

Certainly, the event in Austin has proven hugely popular with fans, drivers, teams and pundits alike and the plan will be to only build on that with this second race Stateside.

News Now - Sport News