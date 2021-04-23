Tottenham's next manager: Alasdair Gold puts Eredivisie man in the frame

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is on Tottenham's shortlist to become the club's next manager, Football.London has revealed.

What's the latest news on ten Hag?

Spurs are currently looking for a new long-term manager after sacking Jose Mourinho on Monday. Former player Ryan Mason has been placed in charge of the team on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Chairman Daniel Levy is searching for Mourinho's successor, and it has emerged that ten Hag is a potential candidate for the hotseat.

How has ten Hag fared at Ajax?

Since joining Ajax in December 2017, ten Hag's reign at the Dutch giants has been a largely positive one. The club have won the league title once, and are on course to add another to their collection this year - they are 11 points clear of PSV Eindhoven with a game in hand.

Ten Hag has also put Ajax back on the map in Europe. He led the team to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 22 years back in 2019, and they were just seconds away from making the final, only to be knocked out by...Tottenham.

Overall, ten Hag's win-rate for Ajax is a whopping 73%.

Does he fit into what Spurs are looking for?

Tottenham reportedly want a progressive coach, who is willing to attack teams and play front-foot football. Ten Hag has proven that he is capable of setting his side up to play in this manner.

During Ajax's run to the last four of the Champions League two years ago, they faced Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockout rounds. In both ties, they did not take a backwards step, patiently picking apart their opponents.

This approach resulted in them seeing off Real 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, and following that up by beating Juventus 2-1 in Turin.

These matches showed that ten Hag does not want his team to sit back and defend a lead - he wants his players to go for the jugular - something which Spurs fans will appreciate.

Is he the man to bring Spurs some silverware?

Tottenham became Champions League regulars under Mauricio Pochettino, and have generally been on the up in recent years. However, they have not won a trophy since 2008.

They may well end that barren run this weekend in the Carabao Cup final, but they will enter the showpiece event as the clear underdogs up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

If they do lose that, it will be another trophyless campaign for the north London club. Can ten Hag get them over that final hurdle?

His experiences at Ajax suggest that he could. As well as the league win, he has also triumphed with the club in the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup. Tottenham appear unlikely to be challenging for the title next season, but will fancy their chances in cup competitions, and ten Hag has history on his side in these knockout games.

With three trophies in the cabinet, and a fourth expected to follow soon, ten Hag has proven his class, and could be the man to end Spurs' long wait for silverware.

