Kurt Angle has teased that he's in talks to return to WWE.

'The American Hero' has not been seen inside the ring since WrestleMania 35, when he was retired by Baron Corbin in 2019.

He did, of course, stay on as a backstage producer before eventually being furloughed 12 months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That decision was always expected to be temporary and it's reported that Angle has since turned down a return as Riddle's manager.

However, it seems the Hall of Famer does have something else in the pipeline, confirming that he's got 'something going on' with WWE while rejecting the idea of working for AEW.

"Well, my relationship with WWE is really good and I like to keep it that way," he told Hannibal TV, per talkSPORT.

"I don’t have any plans of going to AEW. I haven’t really spoken to them that much. Just a couple of messages sent back and forth but nothing serious.

"I have something going on with WWE right now and it most likely will materialise. I can’t talk about it but that’s what I’m waiting on and I don’t want to mess that up.

"The company’s been so good to me and I want to be loyal to them."

Loyalty, as we know, is something that Vince McMahon really does admire in his talent and staff, so Angle will no doubt be welcome back if he does avoid jumping to AEW.

Exactly what he's got in the works with WWE is unknown right now, but hopefully it'll be something exciting.

Could we see Angle return to in-ring action? It's unlikely, but never say never.

But even seeing the Olympic gold medallist in a few backstage segments will be refreshing, or perhaps he'll even make a return as a General Manager one day? Adam Pearce better watch out...

