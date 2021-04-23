Queens Park Rangers news: Hoops set to make decision on 33-year-old's future

After making a sluggish start to the 2020/21 campaign which effectively killed off any hopes of securing a play-off place in Championship, Queens Park Rangers have managed to embark on an impressive run of form in recent months.

Seven wins in their last 11 games for the Hoops has resulted in them climbing up to eighth in the second-tier standings.

Currently thriving under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton, perhaps it wouldn't be too surprising if QPR cause a shock tomorrow by beating a Norwich City side who have already been promoted to the Premier League.

Having scored in their recent victory over Middlesbrough, Hoops defender Lee Wallace will be aiming to make his return to action against the Canaries having been ruled out of the club's mid-week clash with Swansea City due to a minor knock.

Whilst the 33-year-old's existing deal at QPR is set to expire this summer, the London-based outfit are now seemingly set to make a decision on his future ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to West London Sport, the Hoops are expected to exercise an option in his current contract which will extend his stay at the club for another season.

Since featuring in QPR's 2-1 victory over Watford in February, Wallace has established himself as a key player in recent months by starting 14 of their last 17 league fixtures.

The defender, who is valued at £270k on Transfermarkt, previously played under Warburton for Scottish Premiership side Rangers before joining the Hoops in 2019.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having played a pivotal role in QPR's recent renaissance, it is hardly a surprise that the club are willing to keep Wallace at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for another season.

As well as averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.73 in the Championship during the current campaign, the defender has made 1.5 tackles per game which is the second-best figure recorded by a Hoops player.

Also capable of providing an attacking threat, Wallace has been directly involved in three league goals for his side in his last five appearances.

Given that he is expected to stay at QPR for the foreseeable future, it will be intriguing to see whether the former Hearts man is able to help the club in their quest to become legitimate contenders for promotion to the Premier League.

Providing that Warburton is able to add some more quality to his squad during the transfer window, there is no reason why the Hoops cannot push on in the Championship next season with Wallace in their side.

