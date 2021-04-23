WSL Preview: Can Bristol City move off bottom spot?

Weekend games are back in the Women’s Super League this Sunday, with 10 teams in action. Both Chelsea and Manchester City don’t have a match as they played their 20th fixture of the season against each other on Wednesday.

The race for third and the relegation battle are tight with only three games to go for some sides.

Here are five talking points ahead of this weekend’s WSL action:

Will Bristol move off bottom spot?

In a battle of the two bottom clubs, Aston Villa welcome Bristol City to the Bescot Stadium on Saturday - kick-off is 12:30pm. Both teams are level on points (11), but the Villains have a game in hand on 12th-place Bristol.

Villa drew 0-0 with relegation rivals West Ham on Tuesday and their lack of goals is one of the main reasons for their league position this campaign. They’ve scored only once in their last six WSL matches.

Opponents Bristol have the chance to move off bottom spot with a win. The Vixens aren’t in the best form either, they’re without a win in four.

The relegation battle is an interesting one, with only two points between bottom and ninth.

Can Spurs be mathematically safe?

One side that could secure their status as a WSL team is Tottenham Hotspur. The North London side sit eighth, but aren’t mathematically safe from relegation just yet.

Spurs need to beat fourth-place Manchester United on Sunday away from home, and hope Villa beat Bristol to be safe from the drop.

United, however, will be doing everything in their power to secure the win. The Red Devils are level on points with Spurs’ biggest rivals Arsenal and still have a chance of finishing in the final Champions League qualifying spot.

With both clubs still having something to fight for, it will be an interesting encounter at 12:30pm at Leigh Sports Village.

Will Miedema go back to top goalscorer?

Third take on sixth in what could be the standout game of the weekend. Arsenal face Brighton at Meadow Park at 2pm on Sunday.

The Gunners have won their last five league matches, scoring an impressive 17 goals and not conceding in this period.

Opponents Brighton have also been playing well, only losing once in their last five. Inessa Kaagman has been a standout for the Seagulls - bagging four in this period.

The race for the golden boot is hot, with Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema on 17 goals so far this season. She sits just one goal behind Chelsea’s Sam Kerr.

The Dutch international is in fine form in front of goal - netting five in her last five league outings.

Miedema will be looking to surpass Kerr as top scorer on Sunday, but only if she scores at least two.

Can Birmingham end their poor run?

In a game of two sides in poor form, Birmingham City welcome Reading to Damson Park at 2pm on Sunday.

The Blues have had a dreadful campaign and are without a win in 11 WSL games. Another concern is that, during this run, Carla Ward’s side have only scored four goals and conceded a hefty 27 - leaving them in 10th position.

Reading surprised many when they beat Manchester United on February 7th, but since then have been in a rut. The Royals have lost three of their last five WSL matches.

It’s a must win for Birmingham if they want to remain a WSL club.

Will Everton make it three wins in three games?

This weekend’s final WSL clash is between West Ham and Everton at 3pm on Sunday. The Hammers sit ninth while the Toffees are fifth.

West Ham come into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Tuesday and Everton have won their last two.

The Blues have the form of Simone Magill and Izzy Christiansen to thank, with both netting two in as many games.

Willie Kirk will be hoping the Northern Ireland star and England international will have their shooting-boots on when they travel to Victoria Road.

