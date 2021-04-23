Apex Legends Season 9: Map Changes and Leaks From Trailer

A new season is coming to Apex Legends and more changes are expected to be made to the successful battle royale franchise.

Respawn Entertainment’s creation has won a number of awards since its introduction in 2019, including the Best Multiplayer Game at the BAFTA Gaming Awards last year.

Published by Electronic Arts (EA), the game has made its way onto all platforms, including Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Apex will be released on iOS and Android in the next 12 months.

Players have been enjoying the Season 7 map Olympus and Season 8 introduced use to Fuse, the latest legend on the scene as well as the agile 30-30 repeater.

From what we’ve seen, it looks like Valk will finally be arriving in Season 9 after being linked in the run-up to the Olympus introduction, along with an interesting new bow.

It is set for release on 4th May 2021 which is likely to go hand in hand with the Apex Legends Mobile Beta tests which are happening in the Philippines and India to start with before spreading worldwide.

Information is limited at this time but we will update you regarding the latest details that are released by Respawn and EA.

Read more: Apex Legends Leaks: Season 9 Patch Notes, Release Date, Crossplay, Map Changes

Here is everything you need to know about some of the new features in Season 9:

Map Changes

Maps in Apex Legends have been given some major makeovers in the past after a few seasons have passed, with Kings Canyon and World’s Edge getting that exact treatment. But now it appears that Olympus is next to be remodelled.

The only details that have been leaked about the changes at this time are when Respawn made the following brief statement about the map: “An infestation has sprung loose, strangling the city with roots and natural growths.”

This indicates that there could be some plants replacing some of the existing architecture, with fun and creative ways to navigate the map with the added vegetation.

At this stage, we are not sure how this will keep Olympus floating in the air, maybe a giant tree is bringing Olympus back down to earth? A hint of a new powerful legend coming? Whatever happens, we will just have to wait and see for now.

Trailer

Here you can find the trailer that Apex Legends released ahead of their Season 9 launch.

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News