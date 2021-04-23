The spring is here and for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team fans that means one thing - FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) cards are on their way.

The first set of TOTS cards to be announced will be two squads; EFL and Community.

The EFL will include players from the Championship, League One and League Two, while the Community is a squad entirely voted for by the FIFA community.

There are a few ways in which you can acquire these new players. One is via packs which can be bought via the store, however the probability of packing one is not very high. You can also buy them off the transfer market for coins. There is one other way you can get them, and that is through FUT Champions rewards.

FIFA 21 TOTS Rewards for FUT Champions Confirmed

Fans can qualify for FUT Champions, or the Weekend League if they can acquire 2000 points in Division Rivals.

After qualifying for the Weekend League, FIFA players play 30 games from Friday-Sunday and they receive rewards which vary depending on how many wins they can get and where they rank with other players. With TOTS on its way, it has been confirmed that players can receive TOTS rewards.

Starting from April 23, the rewards are like so:

Top 100: Ultimate TOTW Packs will be replaced with a TOTS Pack containing 11 TOTS Players from the Community TOTS pack release.

Elite 3+: Premium TOTW Packs will be replaced with a TOTS Pack containing 3 TOTS Players from the Community TOTS pack release.

Gold 2+: A minimum of 1 TOTS item from the Community TOTS pack release will be in any Player Picks earned.

Silver 2/3: TOTS Player Pick pack rewards will be capped at 88 OVR

Silver 3+: All Red FUT Champions TOTW items will be replaced with Red FUT Champions TOTS Items

