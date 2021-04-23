Former Formula 1 driver Jan Lammers has said that Lewis Hamilton makes mistakes more often than not but only this season is he going to be punished for them given the renewed threat Red Bull and Max Verstappen are carrying.

The 7-time World Champion leads the drivers' standings once again this year but it's set up for a titanic title fight between him and Dutchman Verstappen, with just a point separating the pair after round two at Imola.

Indeed, the standings could well have been in Verstappen's favour had Hamilton not produced a fine recovery drive after sliding off at Tosa in pursuit of the Red Bull driver, an uncharacteristic error from a man that is usually unflappable in the heat of battle.

For Lammers, though, that is not actually the case and it's only because Hamilton has had such a dominant car in recent years that we've not noticed the errors he has made.

Quoted by RacingNews365, Lammers claimed:

“Hamilton makes mistakes more often than not. His mistakes were never punished because he drove the best car and always got away with it.

“Often Hamilton is there at the moments that matter, but especially at Imola you saw everyone was vulnerable because of the circumstances.”

Hamilton admitted he'd made a mistake during the race, there was no getting away from that, but to suggest it's something he does regularly seems a little far-fetched from Lammers in all fairness.

Of course, Lewis has had the best car in the last few years - there's no denying that, either - but he's also shown a near robotic-like level of consistency to take him to the drivers' title when the likes of Valtteri Bottas or the Ferrari team when they were challenging simply let in too many errors.

Hamilton bounced back brilliantly from the off at Tosa to salvage all he could from the race and he'll surely be on top of his game once again at Portimao in just over a week from now to continue the championship fight.

1 of 20 Where was Lewis Hamilton born? Stevenage London Peterborough Manchester

News Now - Sport News