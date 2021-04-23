Conor McGregor has sought to assure fans he is training better than before as he prepares for the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier later this year at UFC 264, currently scheduled for July 10.

'Notorious' was last seen in competitive action in January, where he was knocked out in the second round during his rematch with the American.

Such a defeat would have surely bruised the ego of someone like McGregor, who was out for a year prior to that fight amid talks of retirement... not for the first time, and certainly not for the last time either.

It doesn't look like the Irishman is ready to call it a day just yet, however.

His latest post on Twitter shows him putting himself through some boxing training as he looks determined to return to fighting.

Fair to say, the post wasn't just to give an insight into his training regime. It was used as a way of promoting his McGregor FAST sports business and its new pair of limited edition boxing gloves, which have already sold out online.

McGregor captioned the tweet: "Since switching out my old boxing gloves for these @McGregorFast gloves my wrists and hands have been rock solid!"

Not everyone it seems agreed with his statement.

Despite being named 'FAST training gloves', some ironically thought they made McGregor look anything but.

One user replied saying: "Little slow there," while another accused him of being "stiff as a board."

Another reply even said: "Bro why u keep looking stiff and slow on every video u post. Wtf is this.."

Of course, it may be rather harsh and unfair to judge McGregor or write him off just because of a 10-second clip online, although he did look sluggish in his last fight against Poirier.

Clearly, though, criticism will not get in his way as he gears up for his comeback.

His trilogy fight with Poirier takes place on July 10 at UFC 264 in Vegas, while there is also speculation of a boxing match between himself and Jake Paul taking place in future.

One thing's for sure, don't expect McGregor to go away quietly.

