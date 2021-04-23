Charlotte Flair was 'suspended indefinitely' from WWE and fined $100,000 for her actions on RAW this week.

'The Queen' beat down three referees after being pinned by Asuka - off the distraction from Rhea Ripley - during a match that closed the show on Monday night.

That angle, of course, was used to write Charlotte off television.

A report from talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy suggests that she will be getting some dental work done, but is not expected to be out of action for a while.

Soon after that news broke, it was confirmed by another wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer.

However, when reporting the news, he suggested that Charlotte is getting the work done because she's getting a 'complete makeover' and is 'subconscious of her looks'.

Meltzer's comments were then tweeted to Flair, who fired slammed him for being unprofessional in once again peddling rumours about her body.

"I thought [Meltzer] would have learned his lesson last time commenting about women’s bodies, but apparently I’m fair game," she wrote.

"So I get to respond. Again. To a rumor about my body. Again. You know what? This is when I stop. Dave, Go To Hell."

Flair followed that up with a second tweet, asking if he has 'any shame, decency or professionalism left at all?'

"You have my phone number. It would take you 30 seconds to ask as opposed to giving straight crap to your listeners. Grow up. For you, of all people, to comment on a woman’s looks...

"Do you have any shame, decency or professionalism left at all? Find a mirror. Look hard Dave."

This, unfortunately, is not the first time Charlotte has had to defend herself from criticism on social media. Hopefully, though, it will be the last.

It's time for the media - and fans - to stop commenting on the looks of WWE stars. Why can't we just enjoy the product they help create every single week, without getting personal about it?

