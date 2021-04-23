Sabrina Ionescu: Heartwarming tweet about father of WNBA star goes viral

A tweet about WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu’s dad unassumingly bragging to the Chicago Bulls and Whitesox director of content Luka Dukich has gone viral.

Dukich’s post sharing the incident has been retweeted more than 2,400 times and received more than 28.5k likes.

Ionescu’s father, who worked as an Uber driver, picked up Dukich, unaware of his status in the world of basketball, and began boasting about his daughter’s career. Little did Dukich know this would turn out to be the father of WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.

The guard currently plays for the New York Liberty. She previously played college basketball for the Oregon Ducks. The American is considered one of the best high school talents to come out of the University of Oregon’s sports team.

She is the only NCAA Division I basketball player to record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in her career. She made multiple headlines during her four years at Oregon and was eventually picked first overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Her father Dan Ionescu fled Communist Romania and arrived in America with aspirations for his children. However, the proud father did not miss the chance to let customers who rode with him know about his daughter’s stellar career. What he didn’t expect was to be faced with Dukich and the interaction is just as heartwarming as you would expect.

In a thread of tweets on the interaction, Dukich wrote: “This is a true story. I was in San Francisco a couple years ago and got to talking to our Uber driver. He was a friendly Romanian dude. He asked me about work, and we started talking ball. He told me his daughter was going to play college basketball. 'She must be good!' I said.

"He turned to me and raised a finger and said 'No. She is not good. She is THE BEST.'

Dukich added: “I'm from the Balkans, I’ve been around proud Eastern Euro parents my entire life, they’re a people who ALWAYS have 'the best' everything. I sort of laughed and was like 'that’s awesome, man'.

"We talked hoops a little bit longer and he gave me his card in case I ever needed a ride somewhere. Couple years later it turns out he was 100% right. She WAS the best.”

Sabrina Ionescu took to twitter to reply to the thread stating: “Yep, sounds like my dad... haha”.

This heartwarming tweet reminded fans how much Sabrina’s parents played a role in supporting her dreams to become an WNBA star.

The guard hopes to replicate her impressive record at the collegiate level at the WNBA. She started the season off well, recording 33 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds in 34 minutes of play in just her second outing.

An unfortunate ankle injury meant the guard ended her rookie year at the start of August. However, there is no doubt that the young star will become one of the best to play women's basketball.

