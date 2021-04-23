On this day in 2017, Barcelona secured an iconic victory at Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana were desperately unlucky not to be crowned La Liga champions in the 2016/17 season when they won 16 of their final 18 games and finished on a total of 90 points.

And although it ultimately came in vain, one of Barcelona's most impressive victories in their superb end to the campaign actually came at the home of the team that beat them: Los Blancos.

Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona (2017)

Yes, that's right, Luis Enrique's men threw a whole bag of cats amongst the pigeons with a breath-taking 3-2 win at the Bernabeu that transpired under the most dramatic of circumstances.

Despite Real having taken the lead through Casemiro's first-half goal, Barcelona entered the final stages with a 2-1 lead courtesy of strikes from Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic.

However, Barcelona couldn't hold onto their lead with James Rodriguez scoring an 85th-minute equaliser that could easily have torn the heart and spirit out of the Catalan challengers.

Edinson Cavani holds crunch talks with Man Utd as striker makes transfer demand (Football Terrace)

Messi's iconic winning goal

But alas, there was another twist in the tale as Barcelona produced one of the craziest moments in El Clasico history, stealing the three points in stoppage time with a stunning goal from Messi.

I know the goal, we know the goal, you know the goal. Your family cat probably even knows the goal based on how iconic and replayed Messi's iconic strike and celebration really is.

But that's not why we're here because it's the reaction of Messi's eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo that so often gets left out of the history books and it's about time we gave it another watch.

Ronaldo's furious reaction

According to AS, Ronaldo showed his trademark winner's spirit with an impassioned and furious response to Real conceding late on, even going as far as shouting: "You should have fouled him!"

In other words, Ronaldo wouldn't have batted an eyelid if one of the Real defenders had wiped out Sergi Roberto who set the wheels in motion for Barca's counterattack with a superb solo run.

You can check out Ronaldo's impassioned behaviour down below:

Ronaldo's celebration revenge

While unconfirmed, it's believed that Ronaldo was directing his frustration in the direction of Marcelo who said after the match: “I take the blame for not having stopped Sergi Roberto."

However, both Real and their five-time Ballon d'Or winner could at least find solace in the fact that their own strong finish to the La Liga season was enough for them to win their first title since 2012.

And Ronaldo wasn't finished there because he was keen to exact revenge upon Messi who celebrated his Bernabeu winner by producing the iconic celebration of displaying his shirt.

As such, when Ronaldo found the net at Camp Nou with a stunning strike in the 2017 Spanish Super Cup, he was sure to lift up the back of his jersey in the same way that Messi did.

We won't mention the fact he was sent off for an altercation with the referee later in the game. Oh, whoops, there we go...

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News