Conor McGregor is a man rarely out of the headlines it seems, and as he prepares for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier later this summer, first, the Irishman has been busy adding to his portfolio.

No stranger to being snapped with a tipple in his hand, the 32-year-old already owns his own drinking establishment and not to be outdone, is set to add another.

Reported by the Currency earlier this week, the UFC star has recently acquired the Marble Arch in Drimnagh, Dublin, laying a cool estimated £2m for the keys.

His latest purchase however, could hold a little more significance in McGregor's own eyes, now owning the same pub where he was involved in a well-publicised altercation in 2019.

During April of that year, the Notorious One lived up to his famous moniker, having been caught on camera assaulting local punter Des Keogh.

Footage released in August 2019 showed McGregor striking the 50-year-old, after he twice refused to take a drink from McGregor's own Proper No.12 whiskey.

Having to be hastily dragged away from the bar after the incident, onlookers were left in shock.

During the resulting court case at Dublin District Court, McGregor then admitted assaulting Keogh and apologised, being fined £860 (€1000).

Though Keogh may have forgiven his assailant over the matter, its appears the feeling is not mutual however, indeed, Keogh may have some difficulty getting back into the premises following its change of ownership.

Gleefully tweeting on Thursday, as he quoted an article on his purchase, McGregor simply stated in reference to said fracas, "Ye, and your mans barred".

As owner of the Black Forge near his hometown of Crumlin - also bought in 2019 - Ireland's first UFC champ spent £1.7million (€2m) on the rights, chipping in a further £868,000 (€1million) transforming the venue into a gastro pub.

Though his intentions at this stage for Marble Arch remain unclear, McGregor's buy could yet be a further show of his financial clout, as his fans and critics have become accustomed to.

Indeed, after the most remarkable week in the world of football has left Manchester United's owners the Glazers reconsidering their own positions, McGregor was seen to playfully throw out the suggestion of buying the club earlier this week.

Away from McGregor's continued salubrious spending, his thoughts will surely already be on the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, for his third bout with Poirier on July 10.

Suffering a damaging second-round KO to the Louisiana native back at UFC 257 in January, the rubber match should finally settle the score.

McGregor will be champing at the bit to exact revenge, only this time, entirely legally in the Octagon.

