Netball Superleague: Previewing Round 12's six fixtures

The Netball Superleague returns after a 13-day break, with six games over a two-day period. Reigning champions Manchester Thunder are the only side not to have a fixture this weekend - but the other 10 teams will all be battling it out on the court.

Round 12 comes to viewers from a new venue - the Copper Box. This is the home arena of London Pulse.

Let's take a look at how Sunday and Monday’s matches shape up:

Celtic Dragons v Team Bath

It’s a clash between bottom and top in Sunday’s first game at noon, as Celtic Dragons take on Team Bath.

Dragons are still winless in the league, losing all 11 games so far, while Bath are three points clear at the top of the table after winning 10 of their 11 fixtures.

Bath are clear favourites for this one, not just based on form, but on how clinical they have been at the top of the court. Dangerous duo Kimberley Borger and Sophie Drakeford-Lewis have scored a combined 466 goals this campaign - something that will trouble their Welsh opponents’ defenders.

Dragons will have to be at their best to avoid defeat to the Somerset franchise, having conceded 647 goals so far - 120 more than the next worst Severn Stars.

Severn Stars v Strathclyde Sirens

Sunday’s second match sees 10th face seventh at 2pm, with Severn Stars looking to get the better of Strathclyde Sirens.

The game will be a battle between the league’s most clinical attacker Georgia Rowe, coming up against the defender with the best interceptor and turnovers according to statistics, Towers Vinkhumbo.

Stars’ goal-shooter, Rowe, has a shot succession of 94.24. The 25-year-old has scored 229 goals out of a possible 243 shots - making her the most clinical attacker thus far. She faces a tough test in Vinkhumbo, who has 37 interceptions - 10 more than next best Layla Guscoth.

Saracens Mavericks v Leeds Rhinos

Following this fixture, Saracens Mavericks take on Leeds Rhinos at 4pm. Both sides are looking to get back to winning ways.

This will be Rhinos’ first-ever competitive match at The Copper Box and they’ll be wanting to mark the occasion with a victory.

Mavericks come into the game after narrowly losing 38-34 to Wasps in their last fixture, while Leeds also lost against Manchester Thunder 47-66.

Wasps v Loughborough Lightning

What better way to bring Sunday’s fixtures to a close, than with the huge clash between fourth-place Wasps and second-place Loughborough Lightning at 6pm.

Lightning’s Mary Cholhok has been firing goals in for the franchise, scoring an impressive 439 so far. Experienced Wasps attacker Rachel Dunn is also shooting well, having registered 291 goals - the third highest in the league.

However, defensively Wasps are performing better than Loughborough, conceding 10 less than the Leicestershire outfit.

Performances from Josie Huckle in defence have helped Wasps concede less than nine other sides. The 29-year-old has 53 turnovers and 34 deflections to her name.

Wasps v Severn Stars

In their second game in two days, Wasps face Stars in Monday evening’s first fixture - centre-pass is at 5:15pm.

Dunn will be looking to take advantage of the league’s second-worst defence, as she aims to surpass Thunder’s Joyce Mvula as the second-highest goalscorer.

Surrey Storm v London Pulse

The only two teams to not play on Sunday, see out round 12, when Surrey Storm meet London Pulse at 7:15pm in Monday’s second game.

Storm are the only team to play 10 fixtures thus far, while all other franchises have played 11. They will be looking to Karyn Bailey to fire them to victory. The Australian is the fifth-highest goalscorer in the league, with 244 goals.

Pulse however have the home advantage, despite being classed as the away side. The London outfit play their home matches at The Copper Box and will be hoping this will lead to their third win of the season.

GiveMeSport Women predictions:

Sunday:

Dragons v Bath: Bath win

Stars v Sirens: Sirens win

Mavericks v Rhinos: Rhinos win

Wasps v Lightning: Lightning win

Monday:

Wasps v Stars: Wasps win

Storm v Pulse: Pulse win

