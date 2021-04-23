Hakan Calhanoglu knows his way around a free-kick.

Sure, his set-piece majesty might have petered out at AC Milan, but his David Beckham-like quality from free-kicks couldn't have been any clearer during his glory days in the Bundesliga.

Besides, no matter how many times you tell us that Calhanoglu scored nine (yes, nine) free-kicks in the 2015/16 season for Bayer Leverkusen, we have to double-check the stats every single time.

Calhanoglu: Free-kick expert

But alas, Calhanoglu really was that prolific from free-kicks during his time in Germany, though it was actually a set-piece wonder goal for Hamburg that endures as the jewel in his crown.

It came during a spectacular 3-0 win over Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund during the 2013/14 season, which was just one year after BVB had been competing in the Champions League final.

Nevertheless, Hamburg put on a stunning performance at Volksparkstadion, cantering into stoppage time with a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Petr Jiráček and Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

Hamburg 3-0 Borussia Dortmund

As a result, there was a real feeling that both teams were winding down the game when Hamburg won a free-kick around the halfway line with just a few minutes left on the clock.

Set-piece specialist Calhanoglu duly stepped up to the ball, but there didn't appear to be the slightest suggestion that he would shoot when his run-up literally saw him stood in the centre circle.

In fact, Dortmund didn't even bother setting up a wall.

Calhanoglu's Hamburg worldie

They might have wished that they did when Calhanoglu detonated the dynamite in his football boot, though, because he proceeded to unleash one of the greatest free-kick goals of the modern era.

It really was an 'absolute missile' just as the commentator remarked, leaving Klopp absolutely flabbergasted, so be sure to check out the stunning strike in its entirety down below:

Take a bow, Hakan, take a bow.

Astonishing ball movement

There's no denying that the movement on the ball was what allowed Calhanoglu to score a free-kick from the sort of range where even a decent cross into the penalty would seem ambitious.

Besides, unless your name is Roberto Carlos, it's nigh on impossible to get so much power on a set-piece from that far out to beat a professional goalkeeper.

And there's good reason to think that Roman Weidenfeller had Calhanoglu's shot covered until the moment it aggressively veered to his right-hand slide, forcing a dive that was ultimately in vain.

But take nothing away from the fact that Calhanoglu produced a strike for the ages and we don't doubt for a second that fans will keep providing its brilliance with millions and millions of views.

