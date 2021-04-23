Apex Legends Mobile: How To Pre-Register For The Beta

Apex Legends is making its way over to mobile devices for the first time and Respawn Entertainment are now accepting pre-registrations for the Beta testing event.

The battle royale franchise has been a monumental success in the gaming community, reaching a player base of over 100 million and are now expected to pull in $500 million (£360 million) in total revenue in 2021, according to Engadget.

Apex has sky-rocketed since its launch in 2019 which led to the game initially expanding to Nintendo Switch, going head-on against the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite.

As a result, Respawn have opted to branch out even further by hitting the iOS and Android markets with the developers set to run a test in Asia before branching out to the rest of the world.

While the game is smaller and a late arrival compared to its rivals, Respawn has not rushed the project ensuring that it can operate similarly to the console version with the feel of playing by the touch of your fingertips.

The Philippines and India have been selected to take part in the initial test run, while they aim to look at regional expansions based on the feedback they receive from those gamers.

Play Apex, the game’s official Twitter account, has regularly been providing updates regarding the main game and the forthcoming mobile version.

How do I pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile Beta?

Currently, players in the UK are not able to pre-register for the mobile beta but a link has been provided for those players in the appropriate region to enable automatic install.

Once the beta becomes available, the game will download without command - no forms or email verification is required.

More information is expected to be released as the Beta test period progresses regarding UK and US gamers, which we will provide an update when it becomes available.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News