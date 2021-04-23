F1 2021 Game: PC System Requirements Revealed

EA and Codemasters have unveiled the system requirements for their flagship racing game F1 2021 which is due to be released this summer.

Since it’s introduction to Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2010, the series has grown increasingly bigger and better that has attracted an array of racers - from casual gamers to competitive.

This has helped in the birth and development of F1 Esports that has taken the gaming community by storm. What makes it better is that the PC version of the game is fully adaptable to further enhance the virtual driving experience to your own liking.

On this year’s game, a few extra twists have been added for this exact reason, including ray tracing visuals that will see you benefit from some of the best graphics cards on the market today.

With the game due to be launched on 16th July 2021, Here are the minimum and recommended PC specifications:

System Requirements



Minimum System Requirements for F1 2021

Processor: Intel Core i3-2130／ AMD FX-4300

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 ／ AMD Radeon R9 280

Ray Tracing: Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD RX 6700 XT

Storage: 80GB

API: DirectX 12, DirectX Raytracing (DXR) optional

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1709 or later, 2004 or later for ray tracing)



Recommended Requirements for F1 2021

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K／ AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti ／ AMD Radeon RX 590

Ray Tracing: Nvidia RTX 3070 / AMD RX 6800

Storage: 80GB

API: DirectX 12, DirectX Raytracing (DXR) optional

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1709 or later, 2004 or later for ray tracing)



Both specifications listed above will ensure a smooth-running game. But may appear to be relatively inadequate with the addition of ray tracing to your gaming experience.

The recommended option will ensure that ray tracing performs at a far more capable capacity. Especially combined with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and the Intel Core i5-9600K, you could even opt for an i7 or an i9 if you wanted to.

The remaining requirements look pretty standard on the face of it: 8GB RAM, Intel Core i3-2130 and a GTX 950, it won’t light your socks on fire but will be adequate enough for the appropriate system.

With F1 2021 making its way on to next-generation consoles such as Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for the first time, we may be in for a pleasant surprise this summer.

