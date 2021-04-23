Chelsea made the tough decision to sack Frank Lampard in January.

The Blues legend was appointed manager of the club in 2019, to the delight of Chelsea fans.

He would impress in his first season at the helm.

Despite Chelsea being under a transfer ban, Lampard managed to guide the west London side to a top four finish.

He spent big last summer to try and build on that success.

However, after a good start, it all fell apart and he left in January with the club outside the top four.

A few months have now passed since Lampard lost his job at Chelsea.

Jorginho has come to prominence once again since Lampard's departure.

He only started four games under Lampard this season but is being used much more by Thomas Tuchel.

The Italian has now given a brutally honest interview where he has expressed his belief that Lampard was not ready to manage Chelsea.

"Look, I'll be really sincere here on Lampard. I believe, given he was a legend at the club, he skipped some steps necessary for learning before moving to a big club," Jorginho told ESPN Brasil's Resenha.

"He came to a club where he is a legend, without having experience at other clubs. I think he came too soon, skipped a few steps ahead and wasn't ready for a job at this level, to be honest."

Wow. Jorginho has not held back at all.

While some might feel that Jorginho's comments were out of order, he does have a point.

Lampard was only in management for a year before joining Chelsea.

Granted, he did a decent job at Derby as he took the Rams to the Championship playoff final.

But, no disrespect to Derby, managing them in the Championship is levels below managing Chelsea.

Lampard clearly viewed the opportunity as one that he simply couldn't ignore but there's no doubt that he was inexperienced.

