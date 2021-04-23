Jorge Masvidal, like Khabib Nurmagomedov, has founded his own mixed martial arts promotion, but there's a catch.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, the "BMF" champion and UFC 261 title challenger has launched 'Gamebred Fighting Championship', a bare-knuckle mixed martial arts promotion, which will debut June 25 in Miami. A location and venue have not been announced for the event.

While Masvidal (35-14) is a co-owner of the company, he could also enter the cage and compete when his UFC contract expires. The 36-year-old American signed an eight-fight contract ahead of his first fight with Usman at UFC 251.

Hip-hop artist Anuel AA has also invested in the organisation and will outfit the fighters with his clothing company.

Renowned for smash hits like "Real Hasta la Muerte," "China" and "Me Gusta," the Puerto Rican recently hinted at his retirement from the music industry, citing family problems and relationship breakdowns.

Masvidal made the announcement on social media prior to his fight with Usman on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida.

The UFC star posted a short clip to Instagram on Friday which featured footage from his days fighting on the mean streets of Miami with Kimbo Slice with the following caption:

'Huge news for true fight fans as me and the one and only @anuel have teamed up to bring you the most vicious fights we could think of Bare Knuckle MMA. That’s right no gloves same rules and the first fight will be in Miami on June 25. Every fighter will be outfitted by Anuel’s clothing Brand which translated in English means “Real Until Death” #andnew #realhastalamuerte Gamebred Fighting Championship.'

According to MMA Fighting, the new MMA promotion has agreed an exclusive one-year distribution deal with Bareknuckle TV. The inventory consists of all the fight events, as well as any original programming.

By retracing his steps, Masvidal could potentially follow in the path of his American Top Team teammate Paige VanZant, the former UFC fighter who is now competing for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

