Celtic news: Verdict on links with Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho could potentially enter the race for the Celtic hot seat, The Sun has reported.

In what was an action-packed Monday, it was announced that Tottenham had dismissed Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff from their duties in north London. Furthermore, this sacking came just six days before the club's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

The 2020/21 campaign had been a difficult season for the Special One. In December, Spurs were briefly top of the league but they now sit seventh in the top flight and suffered a shock Europa League exit to Dinamo Zagreb.

A change was clearly needed in north London but the question is, how quickly will Mourinho return to management?

According to the man himself, he insisted that he doesn't need a break from football and earlier this week Mourinho was as short as 13/1 to be the next Celtic manager according to The Sun.

The Scottish side currently do not have a manager for next season and given the three-time Premier League winner's availability, there's a chance that we might see Mourinho north of the border next season.

But the question is, should Mourinho take the Celtic job?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes and Josh Cole have their say.

Tom Kelly

"He must be crazy to take the job.

"Mourinho finds himself in a very precarious situation. The Portuguese manager is arguably one of the most successful managers in recent memory. He's won league titles in England, Italy, Spain and Portugal and also has two Champions League medals.

"However, based upon his last two jobs, you could argue that Mourinho is losing his touch.

"Except from an FA Cup victory, his time at Manchester United was far from a success and his stint at Tottenham is arguably his worst performance as a manager. If Mourinho goes to Celtic and fails for a third time, his managerial career would be in very big trouble."

Jonathan Gorrie

"With all due respect to the Scottish league, Jose Mourinho managing Celtic would be akin to Rafa Benitez coaching Newcastle United in the Championship.

"Such is his status in the game, it's not hard to imagine many of the players being in awe of him were he to move to Celtic, something we've not seen in his career for years.

"However, there is surely no way Celtic can afford him. As much he'd surely be a dream appointment, the man reportedly got £15m just to LEAVE Tottenham, which you'd imagine would put him way out of Celtic's price range.

"There is so much work to be done at Celtic amid reports of a major overhaul after such a poor season. The board have to be sensible and built from the ground up. Don't break the bank."

Sam Brookes

"Love this idea.

"It may be true that Mourinho’s star does seem to have fallen over the years, with his recent spells at Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham not ending well.

"But, let’s not forget what he has achieved in the game. This is a man who has a habit of taking teams hovering near the top, and taking them that extra step to the summit of the league.

"He did that at Chelsea the first time around, and then knocked Barcelona off their perch briefly with Real Madrid.

"Celtic find themselves in a similar position, having watched Rangers run away with the title this year. Mourinho has a track record behind him of getting teams to the top, and he will want to prove himself once more after his struggles at Spurs.

"All this makes him the perfect candidate for the Celtic job."

Josh Cole

"This would be an unbelievable coup for Celtic as Mourinho has an excellent track-record when it comes to winning trophies.

"Having won 25 honours during his managerial career, it came as quite a shock when Tottenham opted to sack him just days before the EFL Cup final.

"One of the most famous managers in world football, Mourinho's pedigree could potentially attract some quality players if he decides to join Celtic which will help them in their quest to close the gap between and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership next season.

"Although it could be argued that the 58-year-old has lost a bit of his tenacity since leaving Chelsea in 2015, his tactical nous is unrivalled at times and thus it wouldn't be at all surprising if he ends up being the man to bring back Champions League nights to Celtic Park."

