NXT UK: Kay Lee Ray sets WWE UK Women's Title milestone

Kay Lee Ray set an incredible milestone recently, holding the NXT UK Women's Championship for 600 days. The Scottish Superstar has held the belt since beating Tony Storm at NXT TakeOver: Cardiff on August 31st, 2019.

Lee Ray celebrated her lengthy reign by taking to Twitter. She tweeted the following:

“600 days. Wanna fight about it? #FOREVERCHAMPION #NXTUK #WWE #WWEUK @WWE #NXT #WWENXT"

She is the brands' third Women's Champion, with Storm and Rhea Ripley previously holding the title.

The Scottish Superstars last defended the title against Meiko Satomura on March 4th, retaining the crown after hitting the Japanese wrestler with a Gory Bomb.

Satomura was Lee Ray's fourth challenger for the championship, having also retained against Jinny, Isla Dawn and Piper Niven twice.

But for the COVID-19 pandemic, that forced NXT UK to stop producing shows for a significant period of time, the assumption would be that the current champion would've had the title on the line more than this.

The women's division on the NXT UK roster boasts some top talent, with the likes of those mentioned above, as well as Emilia McKenzie, Dani Luna, Aoife Valkyrie, Nina Samuels, Amale and Xia Brookside.

Lee Ray's next challenger is yet to be confirmed, but either of these women would give her a great match and show why British and European wrestling shouldn't be overlooked.

NXT UK's next pay-per-view event is set to be hosted at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on June 20th this year. This date could change given that WWE's Money in The Bank PPV is also scheduled for that date.

If this were to happen, it wouldn't be the first time the day of the event was changed. NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin was initially meant to occur on April 26th last year but was pushed back to October 25th, before being rescheduled for this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

