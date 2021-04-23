Tyson Fury has backed Billy Joe Saunders to beat Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in their highly-anticipated world title fight this summer.

The WBO super-middleweight champion will dare to do what no man has done before him when he attempts to dethrone the Mexican on Cinco de Mayo weekend in front of a capacity crowd at the AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) is currently unbeaten, while Canelo's sole loss came against Floyd Mayweather in 2013, and the WBC heavyweight king believes 'Superb' is in the right frame of mind and perfect shape to beat Canelo and expects a thrilling contest.

'Billy Joe Saunders is 100% mentally in the right place. He knows what he has to do and he will do it. He will rise up top and claim greatness,' wrote Fury, who included a picture of the duo training together on Instagram.

'I was written off many times in the past and have always come through. We are cut from the same cloth and are the same breed of animals.

'Canelo has fought them all but never a fighting Gypsy. We are a different breed of animal to anything he has come across before. He will have world domination.'

Fury will fight Anthony Joshua for the undisputed world heavyweight crown on July 24. The event's venue has not been announced.

Canelo (55-1-2, 37 KOs), 30, will be Saunders' toughest opponent to date, and the southpaw admits he slightly has altered his preparations after a laboured win over Martin Murray. He hasn't fought since December 2020.

The 31-year-old is currently training at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas in preparation for the biggest fight of his life.

Saunders gave an update on his preparation during the virtual press conference, telling iFL TV:

"My history is already written in my head and I just have to follow the script,"

"I know that me doing what I do best and giving everything I've got will be history in itself.

"Not seeing the children, kids and families is very difficult, so I understand that none of this event is a joke."

News Now - Sport News