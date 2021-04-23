Sunderland news: Lee Johnson issues update on key Black Cats ace ahead of Accrington clash

Sunderland will be hoping to end their four-game wait for a victory in League One tomorrow when they host Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.

As a result of their recent drop-off in performance levels, the Black Cats now find themselves seven points adrift of automatic promotion rivals Peterborough United.

Another slip-up for Sunderland this weekend could result in Lee Johnson's side having to rely on the lottery of the play-offs to secure a return to the Championship next season.

Whilst the Black Cats have only managed to pick up one point from their last four fixtures, Accrington will be brimming with confidence heading into this particular fixture after beating Doncaster Rovers earlier this week.

Whereas Johnson will be able to call upon the services of Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones for this particular fixture, Dion Sanderson is set to miss out once again due to an issue with his back.

Making reference to the defender, the Sunderland boss has revealed that although the 21-year-old has returned to his parent-club Wolverhampton Wanderers to have a scan on his injury, he is confident that he will be able to feature for the club before the 2020/21 campaign reaches a crescendo.

Speaking to ChronicleLive ahead of Saturday's clash with Accrington about Sanderson, Johnson said: "He has gone back to Wolves and there has been a really positive discussion with them.

"Dion is dead set that he is okay and he wants to continue to play, he wants to manage it through to the end of the season.

"It's not a case of a young player who is effectively being told what to do, he has an opinion, he is a strong voice, and he has a good attitude.

"But of course we have to protect him, especially a young player like that because of his long-term prospects.

"He is going through a couple of extra scan-checks at Wolves, they don't believe there's a massive problem but they have to check it."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably good news for Sunderland as Sanderson has illustrated some real signs of promise during the current campaign since joining the club on loan from Wolves.

The defender's partnership in the heart of the Black Cats' defence with Luke O'Nien played a key role in helping the Black Cats climb the League One standings earlier this year and thus a possible return to action will be welcomed by everyone associated with the club.

In the 26 league appearances that he has made this season, Sanderson has illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level by producing an average WhoScored match rating of 6.72.

Providing that defender is able to help Sunderland achieve their goal of automatic promotion to the Championship, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Johnson tries to sign him on a permanent deal as he clearly has the potential to develop into a classy operator under the guidance of the right manager.

