Watford news: Tom Cleverley issues rallying call ahead of Millwall match-up

Watford will be aiming to secure an immediate return to the Premier League tomorrow when they face Millwall at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets responded to their disappointing defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Luton Town by delivering an impressive display against Norwich City earlier this week as they clinched victory thanks to a strike from Dan Gosling.

Currently eight points clear of AFC Bournemouth in the Championship standings, Watford know that a win on Saturday will guarantee them a top-two finish alongside the Canaries.

Having made his return to the Hornets' starting eleven during their clash with Norwich, Tom Cleverley will be determined to play a key role in his side's showdown with Millwall after missing a number of games in recent weeks due to a knee injury.

Making reference to the club's current situation in the second-tier, the midfielder has insisted that Watford need to replicate the performance that they produced against Norwich in tomorrow's fixture in order to clinch promotion.

Speaking to Watford's official website ahead of this weekend's game, Cleverley said: "We've worked so hard to get to this point and we need one more push.

"Success as a footballer is not easy to come by and you have to do everything you can to take it.

"We can't get ahead of ourselves.

"They [Millwall] are well organised and drew 0-0 with Norwich, at Brentford and against us at their place.

"We've got to produce the same performance [as they did against the Canaries] in terms of intensity and character."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With promotion to the Premier League now within touching distance, Watford ought to be brimming with confidence heading into their clash with Millwall.

Considering that they have won 17 of their 21 home league games this season in the Championship, the Hornets could prove to be too strong for their opponents tomorrow who suffered a heavy defeat earlier this week at the hands of Bournemouth.

After recording a club-high WhoScored match rating of 8.0 during his side's triumph over Norwich, Cleverley could end up dictating play from midfield again tomorrow in what would be his 31st start of the campaign.

Providing that Watford do indeed seal their return to the top-flight by overcoming the challenge posed by Millwall at Vicarage Road, there is no reason why Cleverley cannot use his abundance of experience at the highest level to help his side next season.

Having featured on 214 occasions in the Premier League, the midfielder knows exactly what it takes to compete against some of the world's best players and thus his presence may help the Hornets establish themselves as a mainstay in this division in the coming years.

