Gymnastics: Simone Biles partners with women’s sportswear company Athleta after six years at Nike

In today’s news: Simone Biles ends her partnership with Nike, Elina Svitolina progresses in Stuttgart and Gemma Bonner leaves Man City.

Simone Biles partners with women’s sportswear company Athleta

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles has signed an apparel partnership with women’s sportswear company Athleta, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The gymnast had been a Nike athlete since 2015, but said she “just thought it was time for a change.”

The 24-year-old also cited the fact that Athleta’s workforce is 97 percent female and is “truly for women by women.”

Speaking more on her relationship with Athleta, Biles said: “I feel like they also support me, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym and the change that I want to create, which is so refreshing."

Svitolina beats Kerber to reach quarter finals in Stuttgart

World number five Elina Svitolina beat Angelique Kerber in straight sets to reach the quarter finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Kerber is a two-time champion in Stuttgart but couldn’t get the better of Svitolina, who has now won the last seven meetings between the two.

Joining Svitolina in the next round is Simona Halep who thrashed Markéta Vondroušová 6-1, 6-3.

The number two seed is a specialist on clay and hit 22 winners against the Czech player, but is still seeking to win for the first time in Stuttgart.

The Romanian will now face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarters, while Svitolina faces two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová.

Gemma Bonner joins Racing Louisville from Man City

Man City have confirmed that Gemma Booner has left the club to join NWSL side Racing Louisville on a two-year deal with the option of a third year.

The 29-year-old made 69 appearances for City in all competitions, scoring 11 goals.

The England international won two Women’s FA Cup’s and one Continental Tyres Cup during her time at the club.

Speaking of her departure, Bonner said: “After two-and-a-half years in Manchester, I have taken the difficult decision to leave Manchester City and accept an offer from Racing Louisville for a new challenge in my career.

“I leave with some great memories and although the last few months have been very frustrating for me on an injury front, which has meant I was unable to contribute on the pitch, I really appreciate all the support that I received from my team, staff and of course, the fans.”

Chloe McCarron leaves Birmingham City for personal reasons

Northern Ireland midfielder Chloe McCarron has left Birmingham City for personal reasons.

McCarron joined Birmingham from Linfield last August and made 12 appearances for the club this year, including 10 in the Women’s Super League.

The 23-year-old was a key part of Northern Ireland’s successful Euro 2022 qualifying campaign which saw them progress to a major tournament for the first time.

A club statement said that McCarron: “is remaining in her home country for personal reasons.”

It added: “Everyone at Birmingham City would like to thank Chloe for her efforts.”

Dave Ward appointed as Bristol Bears head coach

Former Harlequins and Bath hooker Dave Ward has been appointed as the Bristol Bears Women head coach for the 2021-2022 Premier 15s season.

Ward joins from Championship side Ampthill where he had been forwards coach since 2019.

The 35-year-old, who has played almost 300 professional games, succeeds Kim Oliver, who left Bears at the end of January.

Amber Reed and Tom Lindsay are currently in charge on an interim basis, with the Bears currency eighth in the table.

Speaking on the Bristol website Ward said: "I'm extremely excited to get to work with the quality players and staff that Bristol Bears have in their high-performance environment. The ambition of the club is there for all to see and that is to be competing at the top end of the Allianz Premier 15s table."

