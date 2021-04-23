Kamaru Usman has mocked Jorge Masvidal for bringing his 'BMF' belt to the UFC 261 pre-fight press conference on Friday.

Masvidal, 36, was crowned the 'Baddest M*********** in the Game' after defeating fellow fan favourite Nate Diaz in November 2019, but naturally, it doesn't seem like Usman is too impressed with his achievements.

After "Gamebred" made his grand arrival to a brilliant fans' welcome wearing his custom-made strap, the UFC welterweight champion felt the need to put him in his place.

When asked if he would defend his title against his rival in their highly-anticipated rematch, Masvidal said: "You gotta be a BMF to compete for that one, and this dude ain’t it."

Usman retorted: "There’s three belts, three shiny belts here. This is what’s important. Not that piece of s***."

Usman, 33, defeated Masvidal via a one-sided unanimous decision at UFC 251 in July 2020, but Masvidal took the fight on just six days' notice after Usman's original opponent Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

He added: "Not having to cut 20 pounds in six days means a lot to me.

"All the energy I wasted on cutting weight is going to be spent putting the finish on him."

But the 170lbs welterweight king wasn't quite done just yet.

Usman responded by saying: "Let’s be honest. You got 14 losses in your career, seven in the UFC, you’re 3-3 in your last six, you are sitting there today because I chose you."

"I’m coming around the track and you’re the first guy that I’m about to lap. Period."

Rivalries aside, Masvidal is relishing the chance of a swift rematch with Usman after benefiting from a six-week training camp.

He concluded: “Definitely, he gave me a chance.

“Whether we see eye-to-eye on things or not, he gave me another chance to compete, so I’ll definitely give him the chance to compete again.”

News Now - Sport News