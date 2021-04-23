Tottenham transfer news: West Brom have set £10m tag on Sam Johnstone

West Bromwich Albion have set a £10m price tag on Sam Johnstone amid transfer interest in the goalkeeper from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Evening Standard.

Is Johnstone likely to leave?

With the Baggies' already slim survival hopes taking another almighty blow last night after a disappointing 3-0 loss at the hands of Leicester City, the report states that Johnstone is all but certain to leave.

With that in mind, West Brom are thought to have valued their player at £10m amid interest from higher up the Premier League table after a successful season on an individual basis.

Last month, The Athletic also revealed that Spurs had sent 'feelers' out about a potential move for Johnstone, as well as England teammates Dean Henderson and Nick Pope.

How well has he performed?

Despite a largely miserable campaign for West Brom, the 28-year-old has been in good form.

FBREF data notes how the former Manchester United youngster has made the most saves in the Premier League (123) and, despite facing the most shots on target per game (5.74), boasts a respectable save percentage of 69.1%, the twelfth-highest in the division.

Indeed, Johnstone has also shown an above-average ability to save chances an attacker would have been expected to score, based on the quality of them. The post-shot expected goals metric measures how likely a 'keeper would be to save a chance (with positive numbers suggesting they are outperforming what is reasonably expected of them) and Johnstone's +3.3 rating is the ninth-highest in the league.

While slightly below Hugo Lloris' (+4.0), Johnstone is considerably younger and is playing behind a defence who have conceded a Premier League-high 62 goals this season.

What is Johnstone's contractual situation?

Out of contract in the summer of 2022, Johnstone is believed to be earning around £32.5k-per-week (via SpotRac).

The same website suggests only three of Spurs' first-team squad are paid lower than that so, with that in mind, Johnstone does look a safe bet.

Considering he's available relatively cheaply, is still fairly young for a goalkeeper and presumably wouldn't break the bank in terms of wages, he does look like a smart signing if Spurs are looking to make a move for a new custodian.

What about Lloris?

The Evening Standard report claims the Frenchman is a target for former manager Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain and that a move cannot be ruled out, with his deal also up in 2022.

They also quote the 2018 World Cup winner as saying: "My future is linked to Mauricio's, that is a certainty. He matters a lot to me and our relationship goes beyond football – it is a partnership."

