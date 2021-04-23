European Super League: Quiz on Wolves' success

Despite all the years of tradition and a proud history, Wolverhampton Wanderers were not invited to join the European Super League.

One of only three clubs to have won all four professional leagues in England and a founding member of the Football League over 100 years ago, the nature of the ESL would effectively be to deny Wolves ever achieved such glories.

If they couldn't look to the future to try and replicate the past, what is the point in sport?

Indeed, the club were one of many to taking umbrage at the idea of a closed shop for the current elite, jokingly crowning themselves as the 2018/19 Premier League champions, given the only teams who finished ahead of them were the 'Big Six' trying to break away.

So, here at GIVEMESPORT, we're looking to celebrate former glories with our sepia-tinged look back on what makes these clubs - our clubs - so great in the form of a quiz.

Just how elite are your team?

How many FA Cups have they won? How many league titles?

Take the test below!

