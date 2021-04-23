West Ham: David Moyes' summer transfer priorities revealed

A recent report from The Evening Standard has shed light on West Ham's transfer plans for the upcoming summer window.



What's the latest news on David Moyes' transfer priorities?

The Evening Standard has reported that the East London club are among those interested in bringing former Manchester United man Sam Johnstone to the London Stadium.

West Brom sit 19th in the Premier League and are currently nine points from safety. A drop to the Championship seems likely for the Baggies and the Evening Standard has revealed that the 28-year-old will cost around £10m in the summer.

36-year-old Lukasz Fabianski is currently the club's go-to option and recently signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at West Ham until the end of next season.

However, signing loan sensation Lingard is reportedly a more pressing issue for the West Ham boss, as well as finding another front-man.

The acquisition of the England international sits top of Moyes' list of priorities but the Scot is also keen on bringing a striker to east London to bolster their attacking ranks.

The likes of Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah are apparently on his summer wishlist.

Is Johnstone a better option than Fabianski?

According to FBRef, the ageing Pole has recorded a save percentage of 67.5% this season, which ranks him just 16th out of 21 top-flight goalkeepers.

Fabianski also made a costly error in West Ham's last outing, as the Irons stopper spilt the ball from a corner to allow Newcastle's Joelinton to convert with a poacher's finish.

Johnstone is starting to look like a genuine upgrade. Despite featuring for a relegation-bound side, he's recorded a save percentage of 69.1% and has made the most saves of any goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

It would be wise for the Hammers to swoop for Johnstone in the summer - especially at such a low price.

How much could it cost to sign Lingard?

As per the Mirror, it will reportedly cost £30m for West Ham to turn Lingard's loan move into a permanent deal.

Prior to his switch to the London Stadium, Lingard hadn't played a single minute in the Premier League this season but he's since made 10 top-flight appearances for the Hammers and scored nine goals.

United are expected to rigidly stick to their asking price but West Ham will reportedly do 'whatever it takes' to secure the England international's signature.

Could another striker take West Ham to the next level?

Michail Antonio is currently ruled out with a muscle injury and the east London club were forced to start with an attacking duo of Lingard and Jarrod Bowen against Newcastle.

Antonio's injury has highlighted how the Hammers need more strength and depth in this area and it's understandable that Moyes would want to bring in another striker.

Moreover, this is an opportunity for the Scottish manager to sign a forward with a slightly different skillset to Antonio and offer West Ham an alternative Plan B.

Both Nketiah and En-Nesyri are more technically savvy players who can offer a varying dynamic to West Ham's attack. They'd also allow Moyes to play Antonio alongside a genuine striker partner.

With the club currently sitting just outside the Champions League places, these various additions could help the Hammers potentially go one step further under Moyes next season.

