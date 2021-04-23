High Performance Podcast: Stuart Webber makes admission about his Huddersfield Town stint

Norwich City's Sporting Director Stuart Webber has suggested that Huddersfield Town's lack of ambition has played a role in their demise over the past few years.

The 36-year-old was appointed as the Terriers' Head of Football Operations in 2015 and helped to transform the club's vision by using his strong will-power as they went from the brink of being relegated to League One to being on the verge of promotion to the top-flight during his stint at the club.

However, Webber decided to move to Norwich before Huddersfield achieved their dream of Premier League football as he believed that the club did not have the right mind-set to establish themselves at that level.

His judgement was questioned at the time but has since turned out to be correct as the Terriers' spell in the top-flight was short-lived, experiencing relegation in 2019.

Whilst Huddersfield are currently 20th in the Championship, Norwich have benefited from Webber's stewardship as his positive mentality has helped the club achieve an immediate return to the Premier League following last season's relegation.

Making reference to the Terriers' approach to life in the Premier League, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers Head of Scouting has criticised the decision to spend sizeable amounts of money on players when they were not guaranteed to stay at this particular level.

Speaking to the High Performance Podcast - who GIVEMESPORT has an exclusive partnership with - Webber said: "I didn't truly believe that they [Huddersfield] truly believed that they could stay in there [the Premier League] and grow and that wasn't for me.

"I won't go in there to survive in the Premier League and you know, win a few favours and few people slap you on the back and whatever.

"It's like, no, no, are we going to grow this into a Premier League club?

"Because we can, I'm not saying 'let's go an win the Champions League' as it's not going to happen but we can stay there.

"Are we going to invest in infrastructure and are we going to invest in more people?

"I wasn't convinced."

Webber later added: "I used to say [to those working at Huddersfield], 'You're happy with being bang average and that annoys me.'

"Running a club, this club should be here long after we're dead and our job is to make it better along the way for the next generations, the next people.

"We're not playing the short game here.

"If we were, when Norwich got to the Premier League, we would've just spent a load of dough and it'd be like, 'wow, that's amazing you stayed up.'

"Then it all goes wrong and then you've got nothing to show for it and get sacked and off you go whereas it was a bit like no, I'm not having that."

Whilst Huddersfield's expenditure during their second season in the Premier League was just over £45m, Webber's approach to signings during the previous campaign saw Norwich spend just under £8m as he kept the club's long-term vision at the forefront of his mind.

Despite opting to sell Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis last summer, the Canaries have achieved promotion from the Championship with relative ease due to the forward-thinking of Webber and the presence of manager Daniel Farke.

