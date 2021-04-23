Premier League transfer news: Mamadou Sakho set to leave Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho is set to leave the club this summer, as reported by the PA news agency via Football 365.

What's the latest on Sakho?

The French centre-back has been out injured since January, but has recently returned to training.

However, it seems that it is too late for Sakho to try to earn himself a contract extension, with the Eagles reportedly set to show him the exit door at the end of the season when his contract expires.

He could be one of many to depart the club this summer.

Palace have 11 players out of contract in June and the club have remained tight-lipped about their futures with Roy Hodgson simply stating the matter is in the hands of director Dougie Freedman.

How has he fared at Palace?

Sakho joined Palace back in 2017 from Liverpool, and has since racked up 75 appearances for the club.

His time at Selhurst Park has been severely disrupted by injuries, though. In his first full season in south London, he only managed to play in 19 top-flight matches, and his game time has been even less than that in the last two years.

In 2019/20, he featured in a mere 14 league games, and this term he has played just 275 minutes across four games for Roy Hodgson's men.

Are Palace right to let him leave?

Sakho is clearly talented, having previously played for PSG and Liverpool when the two teams were towards the summit of their respective leagues. He has also not done a great deal wrong in a Palace shirt.

Yet it seems the club are making the right decision in moving Sakho on this summer due to his injury history. He has struggled to string a run of games together throughout his spell in the capital, and at 31, it appears likely that his best days are behind him.

He is also one of the side's best-paid players, and Palace cannot afford to keep handing him such a significant wage packet when he is unable to play regularly.

Who could replace him?

Palace have been linked with Joachim Andersen in recent weeks, and may view him as the ideal replacement for Sakho.

Like Sakho, Andersen would also bring Champions League experience to the club from his time at Lyon, and the 24-year-old has proven his Premier League credentials this season with Fulham, helping the side keep nine clean sheets.

1 of 15 Adrian Mariappa Watford Free agent Retired Bristol City

He has even captained Scott Parker's side on multiple occasions in his maiden campaign in England, illustrating how highly-regarded he is.

Palace need to find a suitable alternative to Sakho, and given his age and ability, it seems that Andersen would be a welcome addition to the squad to take over from the injury-prone defender.

News Now - Sport News