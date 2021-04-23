Premier League transfer news: Wolves want to sign FC Porto star

Wolves have set their sights on signing Porto left-back Zaidu Sanusi this summer, as reported by Own Goal Nigeria.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sanusi?

It is understood that Wolves have informed Sanusi's representatives that they are interested in the 23-year-old.

However, Porto believe that they will receive better offers for the defender in 12 months' time, and would like him to stay at the club for another year.

How much is he worth and when does his contract expire?

Porto reportedly value Sanusi at around €20m (£17.4m) currently. This is some way above what Transfermarkt feel he is worth - they have him priced at £7.2m.

Having only joined Porto last year, Sanusi still has four years left on his contract with the club.

What are Sanusi's stats this season?

Sanusi has appeared in 23 league games for Porto this term, registering two goal contributions along the way. He also started all 10 of Porto's Champions League matches during their run to the quarter-finals of the competition.

As per WhoScored, he has made 43 tackles when in league action in 2020/21 - only Nelson Semedo (75) and Joao Moutinho (62) have made more for Wolves.

He is also adept at moving forwards with the ball, having completed 22 dribbles this year. This would rank him inside the top five at Wolves.

What has been said about Sanusi?

The full-back appears to be popular amongst his teammates.

Earlier this month, Porto attacker Toni Martinez told The Sportsman that Sanusi was quick-witted off the pitch, and perhaps even faster on it.

Martinez said of Sanusi: “He’s the funny one, he’s always joking with team-mates and gets on with everyone.

“He’s too quick, he’s probably the quickest player I’ve seen in my life!”

The solution to Nuno's Jonny problem?

One of Wolves' biggest issues this season has been coping without Jonny Otto. The wing-back missed the opening 22 league games with a serious knee injury, before returning to play in six straight matches.

However, disaster struck again at the start of this month when the 27-year-old suffered significant damage to his knee once more. He is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

In the meantime, manager Nuno Espirito Santo has tried to replace the Spaniard with teenager Rayan Ait Nouri and even used Romain Saiss on the left.

Ait Nouri is still young and developing his game, though, and Saiss is much more comfortable as a centre-back.

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Wolves won? 0 5 4 3

Therefore, Nuno needs to come up with a long-term solution, especially considering Jonny also suffered a long-term injury last February but only missed a handful of games due to the Premier League's postponement.

Sanusi could be the player to provide that. He has Champions League experience under his belt, and it appears his pace would be an asset to any team, so there's a decent chance he can hit the ground running at Molineux.

He would allow Nuno to finally have a suitable replacement for Jonny, and could help Wolves climb back into the top half next season. Of course, whether Wolves can convince Porto to change their minds and cash in this summer, however, remains to be seen.

News Now - Sport News