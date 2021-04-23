Celtic transfer news: One area of concern likely to be upgraded this summer

Celtic are likely to try and strengthen their options at left-back this summer as part of an overhaul to their squad, according to The Athletic.

What's the story?

Within their piece about Callum McGregor's suitability as a potential captain for the club as Scott Brown prepares to call an end to his glittering career at Parkhead, they suggest that an upgrade - or at least firm competition - for Greg Taylor will likely be sought this summer.

How has Greg Taylor performed?

They describe Taylor's recent performances as 'par' though he has missed the last three games in place for the on-loan Diego Laxalt.

WhoScored data suggests that Taylor has struggled to match Laxalt in some key defensive areas this season. Indeed, the Uruguayan averages more in the way of tackles and interceptions per game, as well as clearances over the same period.

Still, the 23-year-old has been trusted in a more advanced role at times which could explain as to why he's been more lax defensively, making seven appearances on the left in midfield. Attacking wise, he has registering more assists than Laxalt (5 to 0) though hasn't been able to match him for shots or dribbles per game.

What about Laxalt's chances of a permanent stay?

GlasgowLIVE recently suggested the AC Milan loanee was playing for his future at Celtic after a torrid display in the Scottish Cup loss to Rangers but his next move remains unclear.

The Daily Record claimed there was no option to buy the player on a permanent basis inserted into this loan arrangement though transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that the 28-year-old's priority was to try and stay with the Glasgow giants.

Dropped for six of the eight games between January the 1st and February the 17th, it certainly does look as if he's made a huge case for Celtic to splash out on attempting to keep him, considering he was also described as 'diabolical by The Athletic following the recent Old Firm meeting during which he was dragged off at half-time.

Who has been linked?

Clearly, Celtic's managerial situation is also up in the air so it remains to be seen if a potential incoming as high profile as Eddie Howe could change their transfer thinking.

Hibernian's Josh Doig has been linked with a move to the club after a successful season that has seen the 18-year-old also touted as a potential option for the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

