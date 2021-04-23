The impressive nature of Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer business in recent years as helped to transform the club's fortunes.

Having now established themselves at Premier League level following their promotion from the second-tier in 2018, it will be intriguing to see who they decide to swoop for this summer.

One player who has managed to make a positive impression in the top-flight since joining Wolves is Pedro Neto who was purchased for just over £16m.

After illustrating occasional signs of promise during his debut season in England, the winger has reached new heights in the current campaign following Diogo Jota's decision to join Liverpool last September.

Before having his year ended prematurely by a knee injury earlier this month, Neto managed to provide five assists for his team-mates whilst also netting five goals of his own in 31 league appearances.

Providing that he is able to make a full recovery from this issue, there is no reason why the 21-year-old cannot make further strides in terms of his development next season alongside the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho who have also proved to be exceptional value for money.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, we have decided to create a quiz based on 15 of Wolves' current stars in which you will have to match up the player with the club that they were signed from.

How many questions will you get right?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Wolves fans!

1 of 15 Who did Wolves sign Daniel Podence from? Olympiacos Porto Benfica Sporting Lisbon

