Rangers news: Connor Goldson set for new contract

Connor Goldson has reached an agreement in principle with Rangers worth around £4.5m, according to Football Insider.

What's the story?

The report suggests those behind the scenes at Ibrox are applying the finishing touches to a deal that will keep him under contract until the summer of 2024.

Decision-makers at the club are understood to have given the green light to an agreement which would reward the former Brighton defender with one of the most lucrative contracts at the club.

Indeed, he's believed to be entering the £30k-per-week mark, alongside the likes of Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe.

What is his current contractual status?

At the moment, Goldson's deal runs out in the summer of 2022 and Salary Sport suggests he's earning around £27k-per-week.

What has Steven Gerrard said about Goldson?

An absolutely crucial figure for Rangers as they finally wrestled the Scottish Premiership title off of Celtic, the 28-year-old has played in every single minute of every game this season.

Speaking to the club's official social media channel in December, Gerrard said: “I think Connor Goldson has been outstanding this season, showing incredible leadership alongside James [Tavernier] on and off the pitch.

“His passing has been next level and he has been working hard on it. He has put the work in and we are proud of the level he is playing at.”

How well has he played?

WhoScored data notes how Goldson has averaged the most clearances (2.8) and aerial duels won per game (4.4) in the Rangers squad this season.

As a result of his form, Nottingham Forest were linked with a move for the player and the Football Insider report does claim that his imminent deal with the Gers 'is a blow to his many suitors south of the border'.

So, there's a feel-good factor about the club at the moment?

That certainly appears to be the case.

The likes of James Tavernier, Steven Davis and Allan McGregor have all penned new deals and, crucially, GIVEMESPORT also understand that the club feel they're in a good position to hold off transfer interest in some of their other key players.

Leeds United are once again keen on a move for Ryan Kent but, considering the success of this season and next term's return to the Champions League, Rangers are confident they can keep him out of their clutches.

The same goes for manager Gerrard - who had been linked with Aston Villa - unless Jurgen Klopp's situation at Liverpool dramatically changes.

