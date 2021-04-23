Man Utd news: European Super League fiasco could lead to transfer problems

Manchester United's director of football John Murtough is already fighting to save his job, according to Football Insider.

Why?

The report suggests that a United source has claimed Murtough is under threat following the resignation of Ed Woodward (who will leave at the end of 2021) amid the European Super League scandal.

Relive the incredible moment Ed Woodward's resignation was announced live on The Football Terrace...

While Murtough isn't thought to have been heavily involved in the plot - which Old Trafford legend Gary Neville described as an attack 'on every football fan in this country' - he has reportedly lost his main supporter in Woodward.

Indeed, he isn't believed to be a hugely popular figure behind the scenes anyway with the same publication suggesting figures at United believe he is the 'eyes and ears of Woodward'.

Nicky Butt - another playing legend at United - is said to have left his post as the club's head of first-team development after an argument with Murtough.

Why did Ed Woodward resign?

Here lies more confusion.

The Daily Star suggested the outgoing executive vice-chairman had quit over his remorse following the ESL plans but Sky Sports originally reported that Woodward was set to go anyway and his imminent departure was not linked to the controversial plan.

What did United say when they appointed Murtough?

Given the fact United had never had a director of football before, his appointment was a reasonably historic move for the Manchester giants.

Upon the decision to promote him into that role, a club statement read: "As Football Director, John will work day-to-day with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] to align recruitment and other strategies and to ensure that the first team has the best-in-class operational support it needs to succeed.

"Ole will continue his role in the recruitment process, supported by extensive scouting and data analytics functions that will continue to report to John. Matt Judge will also report to John, with a new title of Director of Football Negotiations."

1 of 15 How many league titles have Manchester United won? 20 21 22 19

Where do we go from here?

With United's own statement claiming Murtough's role was to help align recruitment, perhaps a quick-fire departure could have a knock-on effect for their summer transfer plans.

Indeed, with Woodward going and his appointment reportedly fighting for his job, this is surely far from ideal ahead of what promised to be a difficult market for the club as it is, given the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Metro claimed last month that United would only have £80m to spend (aside from player sales) and, given the apparent in-fighting with a man responsible for helping out on the recruitment front, a difficult few months could lie ahead.

News Now - Sport News